Meredith Corporation (MDP), MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) & - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)  - Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 - September 4, 2019

Deadline: November 5, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/mdp

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as Meredith had claimed; (2) Meredith would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) Meredith’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Meredith’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB)

Class Period: November 7, 2018 - February 15, 2019

Deadline: November 4, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/mb

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had put scheme in place to depress the value of MINDBODY stock directly preceding the merger offer by Vista manufactured through the negative guidance issued on November 6, 2018; (2) the “goshop” provision in the merger offer was designed to prevent any superior offers by other potential purchasers; (3) at the behest of Vista, Defendants never released the Company’s favorable fourth quarter 2018 results; (4) as a result of the following, the merger consideration was not fair, and any fairness opinions rendered by the independent proxy advisory firms were based off of incomplete information. Thus, MINDBODY shareholders were not paid the fair value of their shares in connection with the merger, and suffered harm as a result of this alleged conduct in violation of the federal securities laws.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Class Period: securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s April 2019 initial public offering.

Deadline: November 12, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gnln

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Greenlane’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



