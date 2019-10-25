BC Crash Survivor Is Face of New Impaired Driving Prevention Campaign by Westcan Bulk Transport and MADD Canada

Image on Westcan truck trailers encourages motorists to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers

/EIN News/ -- COQUITLAM, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six years ago, Jeremy Cook was in hospital, being treated for severe injuries and brain trauma caused by an impaired driver. Today, he is the face of a mobile awareness campaign that encourages motorists to report suspected impaired drivers so that other innocent victims do not suffer the terrible physical and mental pain that he endured.



Westcan Bulk Transport, a company operating in Western Canada, the Northwest Territories and Ontario, is adding decals with Jeremy’s photo to 40 of its truck trailers in British Columbia. The decals, which will be seen by thousands of motorists a day, include a message encouraging the public to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

The goal of the campaign is to help police take dangerous impaired drivers off the roads before they cause crashes like the one that changed Jeremy’s life forever.

“Impaired driving claims lives and causes life-changing injuries every day,” Jeremy said. “No one should ever have to go through this. I’m sharing my photo and my story so that people can better understand the consequences of impaired driving, and so that they’ll call police if they see a driver they think might be impaired.”

Information on the signs of an impaired driver and tips on how to report him or her are available on MADD Canada’s web site at: https://madd.ca/pages/programs/awareness-campaigns/campaign-911/



Jeremy was just 15 years old on October 11, 2013, when the car he was riding in was struck by an impaired driver who was travelling at high speed and ran a red light. Jeremy suffered serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury, several broken bones, a collapsed lung, and long-term damage to his eyes. He endured 4 years of physiotherapy and regular visits to doctors, specialists and pain programs. He has suffered nearly daily migraines, has nightmares and post-traumatic stress disorder.



Jeremy and his family have gotten involved with MADD Canada to help prevent this kind of tragedy from happening to others. In fact, his mom, Dawn Cook, is the MADD Canada Community Leader in Nanaimo.

The decals with Jeremy’s photo are the latest in an ongoing campaign that Westcan Bulk Transport launched with MADD Canada in 2012. Several other victims have been included on the decals since the initiative began: Mike Knox, an Alberta teen killed in 1999; Keisha Trudel, a Northwest Territories teen killed in 2008; Brad and Krista Howe, a husband and wife – and parents of five children – killed in 2010; Danille Kerpan, a Saskatchewan woman killed in 2014; Cody Andrews, an Ontario man killed in 2016; and Carol Grimmond, an Ontario woman killed in 2012.

“Road safety is a major priority in our business,” said Howard August, Executive Vice-President, Canadian Operations, Westcan Bulk Transport. “This program highlights the very real consequences of impaired driving, and reminds the public about the important role we can all play in helping police take these dangerous drivers off the roads. We are honoured to share Jeremy’s story, and the stories of others victims, in the ongoing effort to prevent these senseless tragedies.”

In all, 240 of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers in Western Canada and Ontario now have decals.

“Sharing the powerful stories of victims is a crucial way to educate the public about the toll of impaired driving, and emphasize the importance of always driving sober,” said Dawn Regan, MADD Chief Operating Officer. “We thank Jeremy for telling his story, and we thank Westcan Bulk Transport for delivering this message to the public.”

Westcan Bulk Transport has been a valuable partner in MADD Canada’s efforts to stop impaired driving for many years. In addition to the awareness messaging on its truck trailers, Westcan Bulk Transport is a Corporate Sponsor of Project Red Ribbon, MADD Canada’s holiday awareness campaign, and a National Sponsor of the School Assembly Program, an education program delivered to hundreds of thousands of students across Canada each year.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About the Westcan Bulk Transport

Westcan Bulk Transport is one of Western Canada’s largest bulk transportation carriers, with more than 50 years’ experience in dry and liquid bulk transportation. Westcan Bulk Transport proudly serves over 500 customers in the energy, mining, construction, and agriculture industries and operates 20 locations across Western Canada, Ontario and the Western Arctic. The company was recently named one of Canada’s Top Fleet Employers for a second consecutive year by Trucking HR Canada. Westcan Bulk Transport has also been recognized by Canada’s Safest Employers, Canada's 10 Most Admired, the Alberta Business Awards, and Alberta’s Best Workplaces. The company is a proud supporter of MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).

For more information: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca Stephanie Theede, Vice President, Human Resources, Westcan Bulk Transport, 780-406-8972 or stheede@westcanbulk.ca



