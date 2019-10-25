Consolidated Communications Shares Safety Tips During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- Consolidated encourages customers and the public to be proactive in protecting themselves online



MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, encourages consumers and businesses to take action in protecting their networks and personal data during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM).

Each October, the United States government teams up with members of the technology industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, and to educate individuals on steps everyone should take to protect themselves and their data.

“We all hear about cyber-attacks and data breaches in the news almost daily,” said Aaron Reason, senior director of network security for Consolidated Communications. “What many people don’t realize is the biggest security risk is people. Bad passwords, clicking on suspicious emails, sharing potentially dangerous information online; every individual can do more to keep their data safe and all networks secure.”



This year Consolidated emphasizes the importance of taking proactive steps to strengthen cybersecurity at work and home. To help customers and the public take charge of their cybersecurity, Consolidated Communicates is sharing resources and tools, such as building stronger, more complex passwords, spotting phishing attempts and more available on consolidated.com .

“At Consolidated Communications, we are committed to protecting the sensitive information and data of our customers,” said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated Communications. “We have extensive security practices and standards in place, along with comprehensive controls to identify and help protect our customers against security threats. While Consolidated Communications is diligent in securing the information of our customers, we are also committed to educating individuals and businesses on how to protect themselves.”

Consolidated Communications has robust security offerings that can help businesses address security concerns and safeguard private customer data, including the Company’s Cloud Secure , On-site Secure and DDoS Mitigation solutions, all backed by Consolidated’s experienced managed security teams.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning 38,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Held every October, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) is a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online.

