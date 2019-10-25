Media Advisory - Groups Come Together to Launch Campaign to Save Local Health Care Services

/EIN News/ -- Attention: Assignment Editor

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groups from the Sault Ste. Marie region are announcing the launch of a major campaign to culminate in a large-scale event in Sault Ste. Marie to save vital local health care services.



When: Monday, October 28 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Senior Citizens Drop-In Center, 619 Bay St. Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Who:

Myra Piirtyoniemi and Jean Hershey, Algoma Family Council Coalition

Morgan Fiaschetti, Algoma Coordinator of the Ontario Autism Coalition

James Kemp, OPSEU member

Natalie Mehra, Executive Director Ontario Health Coalition

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition (416) 230-6402.







