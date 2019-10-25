Contract row threatens thousands of jobs at ASDA

Angry Asda Worker The Hard Working Union For UK Workers

But Asda insists that the change “represents an investment of over £80m and an increase in real pay for 100,000 hourly paid colleagues.”

Asda’s stance has attracted plenty of criticism from prominent public figures” — Daniel Whittle Chief Editor

COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASDA could be set for mass job losses after the supermarket giant changed the terms of its hourly worker’s contracts The new contract offers an increase to £9 pounds an hour, but scraps paid lunch breaks as well as some compensation for bank holiday shifts. Night workers will also be hit by a reduction in the number of hours they are eligible to receive enhanced pay.Business bosses have given staff until the second of November to sign up to the new deal. Failure to agree to the redrafted contracts will see up to 12,000 employees forced to leave the company.Asda’s stance has attracted plenty of criticism from prominent public figures, including Jeremy Corbyn. As far back as August the Labour leader described it as “shameful exploitation”’ and urged the firm to “listen to the hardworking staff who make the business a success.”But Asda insists that the change “represents an investment of over £80m and an increase in real pay for 100,000 hourly paid colleagues.” The Workers Union is clear that decisions that erode the hard-won rights of staff are an attack on the fundamental principle of a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work. A spokesperson for The Workers Union said: “Breaks are an important part of the working day in which staff get the opportunity to socialise with one another and build networks of trust and friendship. It’s entirely typical of where we as a country that paid breaks are being taken away from people. Companies have got to wake up to the fact that there’s value in giving staff the chance to be together away from the pressure of the front line. Why should eating or meeting up with colleagues be punished? This is a punitive measure and a fast-track to demotivated staff having a quick bite to eat before returning to the shop floor.”Pay squeezed? Management not listening to you? Join The Workers Union and become part of our family. We’ll fight for you, no matter who you work for.The Workers Union – Britain’s hardest working union



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.