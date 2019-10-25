Water Purifier 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Water Purifier Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Water Purifier Market 2019

Market Overview

Ever since its inception, water purifiers have been considered one of the most important equipment or machines to have in a household. Since the cells in our body depend so much on our water intake, its crucial to drink healthiest of the waters. Not only does water circulates throughout our body but it also helps in the metabolism and many other processes happening within the body. An efficient water purifier is the need of the hour, considering the great number of diseases that occur and spread through contaminated water.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

BWT AG

Pentair plc.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)

COWAY CO., LTD

Culligan

EcoWater Systems LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Brita, LP

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

It is no hidden fact that our natural water resources are under a great deal of troubles. We are constantly battling with changing climate, pollution, rapidly increasing population, and communicable diseases. All of this demand a good quality drink because a person consumes water the most in his day. Given the importance of healthy water, water purifier manufacturers over the world are producing and designing water filters and purifier with efficient system to eliminate all the germs, bacteria, and pathogens found in natural water.

While these purifiers sure are great at getting rid of pathogens, there’s another concern revolving around water filtration. While cleansing the water away from harming pathogens, certain purifiers also wash away the nutrients present in the water. Hence, the best water purifier is the one that gets rid of all the bacteria and microorganisms without reducing the nutritional content from the drinking water.

Market Segmentation

Because of the increasing demand of purified water, the water purifier industry has been growing ever since its inception. Currently, the industry can be segmented on the basis of type of filtration process used within the purifier. It can be chiefly categorized into Reverse osmosis water purifier, activated carbon water purifier, sediment filter water purifier, ultraviolet water purifier, and ultrafiltration water purifier. All these five purifiers have different purposes, advantages, and their set of demerits as well. They mainly use a semipermeable membrane for purifying the water.

Regional Overview

Water purifier market can be chiefly classified into six main regions, mainly Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Middle East region. In Asia, highest demand is in India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In Middle-East region, highest demand for the product is in Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, the Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. In Africa, high demand rate is in the following order: Ghana, Liberia, Benin, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Algeria, Lesotho, Liberia, Libiya, Chad, Burungi, and South Africa.

Industry News

Recently, an Indian RO Water purifier company received an award for the best domestic water purifier. Kent RO is one of the leading companies in the water purifier industry and uses RO, UV, and UV technology.

