Thai Night celebrates its 11th year at the American Film Market

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government will host Thai Night on Friday, November 8th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) organized the first Thai Night 11 years ago, and it has become a key event in the international promotion and marketing of Thailand’s film industry.



Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will preside over Thai Night 2019 at the American Film Market, which this year celebrates ‘Thai Brilliance’.

Her Royal Highness’ support of the film industry has greatly assisted in its development over the past decade.

As the Asian market for film content has grown, Thailand has benefitted as a production industry, a location for international production and as a regional hub of post-production, animation and VFX.

Mr. Somdet Susomboon, Inspector General, Acting Director General Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce noted that “Thailand’s facilities, skills and talents have advanced significantly over the last decade and the Ministry of Commerce is proud to present their achievements in the international market. The opportunities for the industry have never been stronger, and it is therefore fitting that Thai Night should welcome more guests than ever before.”

Thai Night is known not only for its incredible hospitality but is also a valuable way of learning about the latest talents to emerge from Thailand onto the world film scene. It also offers a chance to meet Thai film-makers and representatives of the Thai film industry including distributors, production service companies and production facilities.

Thai Night is organized by the DITP as a component of its ongoing program of support and promotion of Thailand’s film industry at international events.

In addition to the Thai Night, the DITP will also support eight companies representing Thailand’s film and animation industries. They will be attending the American Film Market, and will be presenting their work at Thai Night.

For more information, please contact: ent@ditp.go.th



