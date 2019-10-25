Inmar’s LifeInCheck Consumer Drug Take-Back Program Works with Hy-Vee to Add Over 200 Additional Drug Disposal Receptacles in Pharmacies in Eight Midwest States

Program Aims to Provide a Safe, Responsible Way to Dispose of Unused Medication

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that Hy-Vee, Inc. – an employee-owned supermarket chain – will place more than 200 of Inmar’s LifeIncheck Consumer Drug Take-Back Program drug disposal receptacles in their pharmacies in eight Midwest states. This new initiative aims to combat the opioid epidemic by helping consumers to properly dispose of unused or expired medications. As Inmar’s LifeInCheck ramps up to participate in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 26, this addition to our program is very important. The LifeInCheck Consumer Drug Take-Back Program currently has more than 1,100 receptacles in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control(CDC), 192 Americans die from a drug overdose every day. At least 18 million people in the U.S. over the age of twelve have misused medications at least once in the past year. While proper disposal of expired or surplus prescription medications is essential in preventing misuse and abuse within the home, it is also important in preventing harm to the local environment. Flushed medications can harm aquatic life in the ecosystem and infiltrate drinking water. In fact, studies have shown that 46 million people within the United States have been exposed to trace amounts of narcotics in their drinking water.

“Every day is Drug Take-Back Day for LifeInCheck and Inmar,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar. “As a company, we strive to spread knowledge on the facts of the opioid crisis, while also providing a safe place to dispose of prescription medications. So far this year the Consumer Drug Take-Back Program has collected more than 48 tons of expired and unused medications across the United States. With this new initiative with Hy-Vee, we want to ensure that anyone who wants to safely dispose of unused prescription medication has the ability to do so.”

LifeInCheck provides a location tool that assists consumers in finding safe locations to dispose of their unused or expired medications. To identify locations near you, please visit rxdisposal.lifeincheck.com.

###

Holly Pavlika, SVP, Corporate Marketing Inmar, Inc. (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com Christina Gayman, APR, Director, Public Relations Hy-Vee, Inc. (515) 267-7720 cgayman@hy-vee.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.