Global AR-VR Operator Market Outlook to 2025 | by Device, User Segment, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World AR-VR Operator Market Size, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are fast turning heads and presenting new opportunities that service providers can not dare to overlook. The pair of virtual & augmented realities has already given new dimensions to shopping, tourism & travel, professional training, education, and multitude no. of other verticals. With growing consumer craze and awareness, the AR-VR is expected to grow multifold ever further during 2019-2025.



The Telcos' Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) Opportunity Forecast 2019 to 2025 provides:



Market Size & Forecast by Devices



Augmented Reality Devices:

Head-Mounted Display

AR Smart Glasses

Smart Helmets

Head-Up Display

Handheld Devices

Virtual Reality Devices:

Head-Mounted Display

Gesture-Tracking Devices

Data Gloves

Projector & Display Wall

Market Size & Forecast by User Segment & Verticals:

Consumer Applications

Enterprise Applications

Gaming

Healthcare

Engineering

Live Events

Entertainment

Real Estate

Military

Education

Retail & Advertising

Smart Cities

Market Size & Forecast by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lj8nni

