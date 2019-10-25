There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,012 in the last 365 days.

Global AR-VR Operator Market Outlook to 2025 | by Device, User Segment, Vertical and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World AR-VR Operator Market Size, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are fast turning heads and presenting new opportunities that service providers can not dare to overlook. The pair of virtual & augmented realities has already given new dimensions to shopping, tourism & travel, professional training, education, and multitude no. of other verticals. With growing consumer craze and awareness, the AR-VR is expected to grow multifold ever further during 2019-2025.

The Telcos' Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) Opportunity Forecast 2019 to 2025 provides:

Market Size & Forecast by Devices

Augmented Reality Devices:

  • Head-Mounted Display
  • AR Smart Glasses
  • Smart Helmets
  • Head-Up Display
  • Handheld Devices

Virtual Reality Devices:

  • Head-Mounted Display
  • Gesture-Tracking Devices
  • Data Gloves
  • Projector & Display Wall

Market Size & Forecast by User Segment & Verticals:

  • Consumer Applications
  • Enterprise Applications
  • Gaming
  • Healthcare
  • Engineering
  • Live Events
  • Entertainment
  • Real Estate
  • Military
  • Education
  • Retail & Advertising
  • Smart Cities

Market Size & Forecast by Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

