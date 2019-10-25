India Retail Market, Forecast to 2025 - Massive Opportunities for E-commerce, as it Only Accounts for Less Than 3% of the Indian Retail Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Retail Market Analysis: Online - Offline Convergence, Business Innovation & Roadmaps 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest report provides critical analysis of various retail opportunities churning out of online-offline convergence and business innovations while going deep into decoding a variety of roadmaps mid to large retail players are co-opting and collaborating in India.

A must-have for those anxious about this great nation's retail future during 2019-2025, the research offers analysis of major stakeholders in the Indian retail value chain and charts key retail player strategies, consumer trend, online vs. offline markets, macroeconomic trends, political environment, with regulatory developments, and is a must-have purchase for both leaders and start-ups looking to establish a position in this sector.



Questions Answered by the Report



1. What are the key trends and challenges that will influence the profitability of Indian retailers?

2. What are the key market and regulatory developments? How will that shape up the Indian retail market?

3. Why do scale and profitability still elude most retailers

4. What were the factors behind the complete shutdown of some large global retailers despite the indisputable potential of the Indian retail market

5. What should be an ideal strategy for retailers to win digital consumers?

6. What is the range of opportunities for domestic and international players? Will their interests collide? How can they achieve a win-win situation?

7. Are online-only retailers posing a big challenge to offline-only retailers?

8. How can offline players counter online players operating on the discount-based business model?

9. What are the top unexplored/ under-explored segments?

10. What should be an ideal strategy for rural markets?

Key Topics Covered



1. Indian Retail Market Analysis

1.1 Indian retail market reality check

1.2 Over 90% of the Indian retail market is still owned by unorganised players

1.3 E-commerce only accounts for less than 3% of the Indian retail market

1.4 India to emerge as the third-largest consumer economy by 2025

1.5 Consumption rate is booming

1.6 Why did many organised retailers (including big international players) fail to achieve their business objectives?

1.7 What will be the repercussion of the Walmart-Flipkart alliance?

1.8 How organised players can leverage the huge offline unorganized retail segment?

1.9 Modern retailing in India

1.9.1 Indian retailers

1.9.2 Niche Retailers

1.9.3 Luxury goes online

1.9.3.1 PhonePe sold over 250 Kgs of gold online during first five months of 2018

1.9.3.2 During 2014, Royal Enfield sold 200 bikes of special series, online

1.9.4 Leveraging technology for growth and profitability

1.10 SWOT Analysis

1.11 Special Analysis

1.11.1 Mega Failures

1.11.1.1 Carrefour India

1.11.1.2 Subhiksha

1.11.1.3 Vishal Retail

1.11.2 Mega Success

1.11.2.1 Patanjali Ayurved Limited



2. Decoding the New Indian Consumer Profile, Purchasing Power, Likes and Dislikes

2.1 Consumer Profile

2.1.1 India consumer Top takeaways

2.1.2 Urban India

2.1.3 Rules of Rural India

2.2 Top five factors influencing consumers choice of their favourite retailer

2.3 Top Ten Desires of Urban and Semi-Urban Middle Class

2.4 In-store shopping vs. online shopping

2.5 Understanding the role of Local Shops and Kirana Stores in Urban Settings

2.6 Top Categories- India goes online for

2.7 Top Categories- India prefers offline

2.8 Top Categories- India relies on unbranded/ old shops

2.9 Prevalent Payment Methods and Reality Check of Digital Payments

2.10 Population Analysis

2.10.1 Major Retail Clusters/ Markets in India

2.10.2 Distribution of the Population by Age Bracket

2.10.3 Household Composition

2.10.4 Purchasing Power Parity

2.10.5 Distribution of Population by Income

2.10.6 Household Final Consumption Expenditure

2.10.7 Consumption Expenditure by Product Category

2.10.8 Digital Power of Indian Consumer



3. Regulation, Taxation, Compliance, Political and Macroeconomic Analysis

3.1 Indian government policies are favourable for retail

3.1.1 Government initiatives for the retail sector

3.2 FDI in retail

3.3 Retail Regulations in India

3.4 India has a fairly stable political environment

3.5 Taxation for retail by category

3.6 Analysing Macroeconomic environment of India

3.7 Consumer Associations

3.7.1 India Consumer Association

3.7.2 Consumer Guidance Society of India



4. Indian Retailers Offerings, Business Model, and Future Strategies

4.1 Amazon

4.1.1 Portfolio Analysis

4.1.2 Business Model

4.1.3 Financial snapshot

4.1.4 Future Strategy

4.1.5 Project Udaan

4.2 Bharti Retail Ltd.

4.3 Walmart India

4.4 Future Retail Ltd.

4.5 Patanjali Ayurved Limited

4.6 V2 Retail

4.7 V Mart

4.8 Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL)

4.9 Tristar Retail Ltd.

4.10 Aditya Birla Retail Limited

4.11 Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL)

4.12 Paytm Mall

4.13 Foodworld

4.14 H Mart

4.15 H&M

4.16 Innovative Placement and Positioning Strategies



5. Indian Retail Market Segmentation

5.1 Food and Grocery

5.2 Apparel/Fashion

5.3 Jewelry

5.4 Consumer Durables & IT

5.5 Pharmacy

5.6 Furniture and Furnishing

5.7 Footwear

5.8 Others

5.9 Luxury segment is not profitable?

5.10 Consumer Segment

5.10.1 Urban

5.10.2 Rural

5.10.3 Working Population

5.10.4 Working Women

5.10.5 Youth

5.10.6 Middle Class

5.10.7 Millionaires/ Luxury Consumer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkiq6j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.