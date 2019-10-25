Advanced Protective Gears Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Advanced Protective Gears Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Advanced Protective Gears Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Advanced Protective Gears Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Advanced Protective Gears Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Advanced Protective Gears market. This report focused on Advanced Protective Gears market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Advanced Protective Gears Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3MKimberly-ClarkRoyal TenCate, Teijin Aramid, BAE Systems, Armor Source, Ballistic Body Armor, Blucher GMBH, Donaldson, Espin Technologies, Honeywell Safety, Innotex, Ceradyne, Alliant Techsystems (ATK), Ansell, E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA), Polymer Group (PGI), Tex-Shield, Rheinmentall AG, Point Blank Enterprises, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Eagle Industries, Survitec Group, M Cubed Technologies

Market Overview

With the increase of terrorism and criminal activities, there is a growing need for safety equipment. Due to this, the global market for advanced protective gears has seen a steep increase in the last few years. One of the main driving forces of this industry's growth is the increasing requirement of safety and stringent safety regulations, especially with relation to military services and environmental authorities.

Currently, with the advancements in technology, the range of protective gears has seen a change in the focus areas. Now, the emphasis is more on comfort and agility as compared to a decade ago.

Personal protective equipment is also seeing a rise, especially because of the chances of hazards and accidents at work places. Due to this, corporates are now following industry standards and norms, thereby introducing personal protective gear as a part of regular clothing.

Segmentation

A close look into the advanced protective gears industry sheds light on the various aspects of its growth potential despite certain restrictions and limitations. There are three broad categories within the protective gears market, i.e., users, verticals and types.

In terms of users, there could be industrial and personal usage. The former covers protection equipment for the armed forces whereas personal protective gear is meant to avoid damage to individuals.

There are many verticals that utilize protective gears, right from healthcare, construction, law enforcement, defense and other industries.

The types of advanced protective gears are diverse are are broadly categorized into thermal protective gear, bullet resistant gear, ancillary components, armor and other materials.

Regional Overview

Regionally, the advanced protective gear industry is mostly spread over Asia, Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America. Of these, Asia-pacific is the market where the quickest growth in protective gears is noticed. However, the largest military force in the world is in North America, where more growth and requirement of protective gears is expected over the next few years. Within the Middle East, there are now promotional activities that are being undertaken to promote this market.

Industry News

As per a recent global survey, the contribution of the advanced protective gears market was around US $14.7 billion in the year 2018. This industry is expected to see a monumental growth in the upcoming years, with statistics predicting a forecast within the industry of US $25.57 million by the beginning of 2025. This is expected to achieve a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 10.5% over the next five years.

Some of the key competitors within this industry are 3M Co., Kimberly - Clark Corporation and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. One of the challenges faced by this industry is the manufacturing of light-weight armour. It is expected that, in the future, new opportunities will arise from the research and development that will go into identifying new materials to create protective gears from.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Advanced Protective Gears Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Advanced Protective Gears market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

