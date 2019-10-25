Beacon Management System Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Beacon Management System Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Beacon Management System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Beacon Management System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Beacon Management System market. This report focused on Beacon Management System market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Beacon Management System Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Beacon Management System industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Beacon Management System industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Beacon Management System types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Beacon Management System industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Beacon Management System business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Blue Sense Networks

Onyx Beacon

Beaconinside

BlueCats

Cisco Systems

Glimworm Beacons

Quuppa

Sensoro

Relution

Swirl

Market Overview

Beacon management systems are key components of growing infrastructure to support Internet of Things or IoT. The system found its feet in 2013 after Apple introduced the iBeacon protocol. The protocol allows for creating virtual meshes which identify, track, record, and ultimately help communicate with several devices with the help of Bluetooth technology. Beacon management systems allow control and management of these various devices within beacon environments. Beacon management is highly significant for various organizations who allow employees to use mobile devices, tablets, and web-based platforms to conduct work. Managing these devices, and keeping them connected or controlling them essentially is important for various reasons. These reasons include supervision, security, synchronization, and ultimately robust communication.

Segmentation

The global beacon management system market is segmented on the basis of components into service and software. Among these, the service segment is expected to witness the highest growth. Many organizations are looking to outsource IT solutions which helps them secure and simultaneously meets their needs of communication. However, apart from large IT firms, most sectors lack the capabilities to undertake this massive operation on their own. Additionally, growing demand for cloud solutions is expected to make IT teams a core part of business for most organizations. This is expected to drive growth for the service sector in the global beacon management system market. The software segment continues to remain appealing for small IT firms. The segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future. However, it may lag behind as 24/7 on-call service is a key concern for many sectors. The global beacon management system market also promises robust growth through retail.

Regional Analysis

The global beacon management system market report will provide enriching insights into 5 main regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the beacon management system market is expected to post highest growth in North America. Tremendous opportunities in outsourcing, increasing adoption of cloud systems, and growing importance of IT in every sector are expected to drive growth. The beacon management system market is also expected to witness its fastest CAGR growth in Asia Pacific. The large basin of IT sector, growing demand for connected solutions, and large penetration of smartphone devices are expected to remain the main drivers for growth.

Industry News

Target, one of the largest retail chains in the US has rolled out the beacon technology to help shoppers find the exact goods and their own location in stores. The technology will help shoppers locate the products they want. The technology termed ‘GPS for your shopping cart’ is an improved indoor mapping experience and will track users as they walk down in isles. Target has also introduced LED lighting which will have in-built Bluetooth. The technology also informs shoppers about the next cartwheel deal near their location. The technology is widely used by retailers in the US, including Walmart, to improve the shopping experience for users.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Beacon Management System Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

Conclusion

The Global demand for Beacon Management System Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Beacon Management System market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

