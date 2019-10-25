Arca Continental Reports Net Sales Growth of 6.7% With EBITDA up 11.4% in 3Q19

/EIN News/ -- MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) (“Arca Continental” or “AC”), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the third quarter and nine months of 2019 (“3Q19” and “9M19”).

Table 1: Financial Highlights

Data in millions of Mexican pesos 3Q19 3Q18 Variation % Total Beverage Volume (MUC) 587.3 573.1 2.5% Net Sales 42,415 39,746 6.7% EBITDA 8,024 7,203 11.4% Net Income 2,733 2,366 15.5% Total Beverage Volume includes jug water Net Sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses







3Q19 HIGHLIGHTS



Net Sales increased 6.7% when compared to 3Q18, to Ps. 42,415 million.

EBITDA reached Ps. 8,024 million with a margin of 18.9%, up 11.4% when compared to 3Q18.

Net Income increased 15.5% for a margin of 6.4% to reach Ps. 2,733 million.

9M19 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales reached Ps. 121,319 million representing an increase of 4.4%.

EBITDA reached Ps. 22,387 million representing a margin of 18.5%.

Net Income grew 13.8% to Ps. 7,252 million for a margin of 6%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

“The deployment of our digital initiatives and operating discipline, combined with our flexible price/pack architecture, enabled us to increase our sales by 6.7% in the third quarter, with significant growth in operating cash flow (“EBITDA”) of 11.4%,” stated Arturo Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.

“Seeking to have a solid close to the year, we will continue to focus on strengthening our customer and consumer ties as an important part of our priorities, supported by innovation, continuous improvement of commercial strategies and the commitment of our team to be the leaders of change in all our operations.”

RECENT EVENTS

On September 18, 2019, Arca Continental was selected to become member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Latin America for the 2019-2020 period, as one of the companies with the best results in terms of environmental, social and corporate governance management.





On August 23, 2019, we carried out an investor event in New York City. Our CEO presented the Company’s strategic priorities.





On July 31, 2019, Fitch Ratings announced the ratification of the investment grade rating “A” for Arca Continental and AC Bebidas, at the global and local level, and raised Arca Continental Lindley’s rating from “A-” to “A” in Peru.





On July 18, 2019, we ratified the designation of Pricewaterhouse Coopers, S.C. as the firm in charge of providing auditing services for our financial statements. In addition, Ernst & Young will be the Company’s external auditor effective fiscal year 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Arca Continental will host a conference call on October 25, 2019 to discuss these results at 10:00 am Mexico/Monterrey time / 11:00 am New York time. A live webcast of this event will be available at www.arcacontal.com or connect via telephone.

To participate, please dial:

+1-877-712-5080 (U.S. participants)

+1-334-245-3009 (International participants)

0-1-800-062-2650 (Mexico participants)

Passcode: 36151

Please Note: The full earnings release in PDF and information in the financial tables available for download in MS Excel format are now available at the following link: http://www.arcacontal.com/investors/financial-reports.aspx

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental is a company dedicated to the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which are brand names of The Coca-Cola Company as well as salty snacks under the brands of Bokados in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding track record of more than 93 years, Arca Continental is the second largest Coca-Cola bottling company in Latin America and one of the most important in the world. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves a population of more than 119 million in the northern and western parts of Mexico as well as Ecuador, Peru, the northern region of Argentina and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Market under the ticker symbol "AC". For further information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com

This material may contain forward-looking statements regarding Arca Continental and its subsidiaries based on management’s expectations. This information as well as statements regarding future events and expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as factors that could cause the results, performance and achievements of the Company to differ at any time. Such factors include changes in the general economic, political, governmental and commercial conditions both domestically and globally, as well as variations in interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rate volatility, tax rates, the demand for and the price of carbonated beverages, water, and the price of sugar and other raw materials used in the production of sparkling beverages, weather conditions and various others. As a result of these risks and factors, actual results could be materially different from the estimates provided; therefore, Arca Continental does not accept responsibility for any variations or for the information provided by official sources.

Investor Relations Corporate Communications Monterrey New York Ulises Fernández de Lara Melanie Carpenter Fidel Salazar ulises.fernandezdelara@arcacontal.com i-advize Corporate fidel.salazar@arcacontal.com Ph: 52 (81) 8151-1525 Communications Ph: 52 (81) 8151-1400 Ext. 11513 Ph: (212) 406-3692 Felipe R. Barquín Goris arcacontal@i-advize.com felipe.barquin@arcacontal.com Ph: 52 (81) 8151-1674

Additional Financial Information

Note: The information in these tables is available for download in MS Excel format at the following link: http://www.arcacontal.com/investors/financial-reports.aspx



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.