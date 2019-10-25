Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of New iUGO HOME Product Line

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company with innovative proprietary mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has launched a new iUGO HOME product line leveraging advances in wearable technologies for fall detection, two way video communication and geofencing.



“We are thrilled to announce that Reliq is launching a new product line aimed at seniors aging in place or receiving care in a Skilled Nursing, Long Term Care, Hospice or other residential facility,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “In response to repeated requests from our clients and potential clients, the Company worked with our hardware partners to integrate watches and pendants capable of functioning as Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), as well as acting as the user interface to the iUGO platform. Our partners’ watches and pendants support emergency alerting to call centres in the event of a medical emergency. Call centre personnel can then communicate live with the patient through two way audio and video on the watch or pendant to provide reassurance or instructions and to visually assess the patient, and to summon emergency services if needed. In the Long Term Care, Skilled Nursing and Hospice settings, the watch and pendant allow patients to speak with staff at the facility from their shower, bed, outdoor recreation space or other location instantaneously if they need assistance, and staff can receive automated alerts if a resident falls. Across all settings these wearables enable the iUGO HOME platform to deliver medication reminders, and to track the wearer’s location via GPS - automatically alerting care providers or family members if the patient leaves a defined (“geofenced”) area. We are pleased to be able to respond to our clients’ strong demand for wearables that incorporate the iUGO software and communicate directly with the iUGO Cloud. To see how Reliq is leveraging innovative new technologies to help our clients deliver high quality healthcare in the Community, watch the iUGO HOME video featuring our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Richard Sztramko, at reliqhealth.com/about-us .”

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO CARE platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO CARE allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home and in the community setting, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO CARE provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

