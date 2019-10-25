ADVENTURE DENTAL, VISION AND ORTHODONTICS WINS 2019 BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TORCH AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ETHICAL PRACTICES

The prestigious Torch Award was presented to Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics for their exceptional work in promoting ethical business practices at a ceremony in Denver, Colorado on October 17th hosted by the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics was selected as the 2019 Torch Award winner in the Medium Business category at an award ceremony on October 17, 2019. The award, presented by the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado, recognizes businesses for outstanding ethical business practices. The award, given annually, is judged independent of the BBB by a panel of business professionals in the community.

“The Adventure team works tirelessly to make sure that kids get all the care they need, every time they walk in the door.” said Josh Gwinn, CEO of Hero Practice Services the Dental Support Organization that supports Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics. “What we know now is that when you give kids and families everything you have; ethics are inherently built in and we are going to continue to do that.”

What this award represents is the thought and intention behind all of Adventure’s business practices. Adventure works diligently to ensure that patients, families and employees are treated fairly, have every opportunity to succeed and are recognized for their contributions. As part of the award submission, the company submitted copies of policies and procedures that are in use every day at Adventure that not only prove their commitment to ethical business practices but ensure that they are followed by all teammates. In addition, they told the stories of teammates going above and beyond for patients. At Adventure, they often see patients who have been turned down elsewhere and it is their goal to serve as many kids in need as possible.

“I believe one of the strongest components of Adventure’s submission was their integration into the communities they serve. The team at Adventure cited numerous examples demonstrating their commitment to ethical practices as well as their community. Woven into each staff members presentation of examples was a true palatable passion for their clients. Bravo!!” said Ronnie Kaiser, Regis University, 2019 Torch Awards Judge, Medium Business Category.

