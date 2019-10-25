2019 Business Survey: Cyber-Security-Related Views, Incidents and Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Survey 2019: Cyber-Security-Related Views, Incidents and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Businesses generally think that they are well-protected against cyber-security incidents, but there still appear to be several unmet opportunities in the business security market.



This report is based on a survey of nearly 3,000 businesses of different sizes across 10 countries. It explores the state of their security management, the security-related incidents that they experience, their outlook on what will affect their short-term cyber-security plans and the security-related challenges that they face.

This report provides data on and analysis of:

The state of businesses' security management

Security-related incidents experienced by businesses

Businesses' views on what will affect their short-term cyber-security plans

The challenges faced by businesses when developing their cyber-security capabilities

Countries Covered



Australia

China

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UK

USA

