3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies Market: 2019 Industry Trends,Future Growth,Share, Revenue,Size &Forecast 2024

The assessment and forecast of the 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies market have been studied on a regional and global basis.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report suggests that The Global 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies Market is anticipated to witness a massive growth in the coming years. The major reason behind this is the increasing popularity of 3D printing across the world. In the year 2018, the world market value was around USD 10 billion. However, market experts have suggested that by the end of 2024, the market will reach about USD 35 billion. Besides, the compound annual growth rate will be around 24 percent.

Growth in the production of customized products, reduction in 3D printer manufacturing cost and process downtime, considerable investment in 3D printing works, and development of new 3D printing material are some of the critical factors which are anticipated to propel the market growth from 2019 to 2024. The number of consumers interest for beautiful and quality 3D customized items in increasing with time. This is a significant factor that can propel the global market in following years. In fact, demand for tailored 3D products is getting higher among people.

There are various online 3D printing companies that are providing customers with customized products at low prices. The massive growth in outsourcing of 3D printing can be a significant 3D printing trend, which will increase in the market during the coming years. Most of the companies are now outsourcing 3D printing services for production and prototype purposes. Lack of knowledge, experience, and equipment are some of the major factors which have forced companies to outsource 3D printing services. So, all these factors will drive the global 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies market.

Top Key Players

Stratasys (US)

3D Systems (US)

EOS (Germany)

Materialise (Belgium)

SLM Solutions (Germany)

Arcam (Sweden)

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The world 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies market is segmented based on product type, end-users or applications, and regions. Based on the product type, it is segmented into Material, Services, Printers, Software and Others. The report clearly suggests that printer segment is anticipated to witness the maximum shares in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The major market players are now launching new and multi-functional 3D printers in the global market. Now, based on end-users, it is split into healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. The automotive industry segment is expected to enjoy a major market share in the global market.

Regional Market Segmentation Analysis

Geographically, the entire 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies market is divided into different major regions. These are North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period at a decent CAGR. Some of the primary reasons behind this are extensive investment in R&D, different government initiatives and growing number of industrial bases. Among all the Asian countries, Japan, India, China will be the major contributors. On the other side, the region houses some leading 3D printing services providers who are now expanding their business.

