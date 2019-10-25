Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies

The global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market report was curated by conducting an extensive evaluation and by applying various key methodologies.

The point-of-use water purifier is one of the hot-selling products in the water purifier market. It is a type of filtration system which filters the water that comes out form a single point or tap. It is mostly preferable under the kitchen sinks to deliver clean and quality water for cooking purposes. It is different from that of the whole-house water filtration technique, which starts the filtration process soon after the water enters your house. The difference is that point-of-use water purifier treats the water when it reaches a point tap where it is connected.

Using point-of-use water purifier is much better than using pitcher filters for receiving clean water. The quality of water that point-of-use water purifiers claim is more than that of other filter types. This technique makes use of modern filtration technologies, which removes all the possible contaminants from tap water. It requires easy installation without any modifications in the house. It is also comparatively cheaper than other water filtration techniques. Due to its vast benefits, the Global point-of-use water purifiers market is thriving and generating high market revenue across the world.

Top key players

* 3M

* Philips

* Pentair

* GE Water & Process Technologies

* A.O. Smith

* Culligan International

The report states the overall market growth and the upcoming opportunities of the Global point-of-use water purifiers industry. It also highlights the major market segmentation based on product type segmentation, application segmentation, and regional classification. The report also focuses on the Global market status of the Industry. The market size of the Global point-of-use water purifiers industry was commendable in the year 2018. Due to its growing demands, the market size is expected to grow to greater heights in the coming forecast period 2019-2024.

Key market segmentation

Based on product type segmentation, the Global point-of-use water purifiers market deals in providing different types of purifiers. The various types of purifiers include UV purifier, Gravity Purifier and RO purifier. The house owners can select their appropriate purifier type based upon their quality requirements. Each type is different in terms of purity level, quality and price.

Based on application segmentation, the Global point-of-use water purifiers market extends its service to both residential and commercial sectors. The residential areas are adapting this technology over whole house filtration solutions for the price and convenience factors. The commercial sectors are also starting to make use of it for their workplace needs.

Key Geographical Classification

Based on regional classification, the Global point-of-use water purifiers market is widely spread across various regions of the world. The regions include Europe, Asia, North America, South America and Middle East. These regions held the highest market share in the previous forecast years and are expected to contribute better revenue in the coming years. Other regions such as India, Italy, Japan, Korea and others are also experiencing high demands of point-of-use water purifiers.

