Coding & Marking in the Global Food & Beverages Industry, 2019-2024 | Market Driven by High Demand for Product Transparency & Upswing in Flexible Packaging

The Coding and Marking in Food and Beverage Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 7% During the Period 2018-2024.



Key Market Insights



Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the coding and marking in the food and beverage market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Growing Instances of Product Recalls, Increasing Demand for Product Transparency, Leverage Diverse Trade Platforms, Strategic Collaboration are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the coding and marking in the food and beverage market during the forecast period.



Adherence to regulatory standards plays a vital role in coding and marking solutions in the food and beverage market. Regions have their own set of standards about the regulatory environment for coding and marking. For instance, EU countries have their set standards to follow while marking up of food products.

Similarly, the US follows guidelines set by the USFDA. Hence, stringent government regulations are driving the use of specific solutions. Besides, these regulations help end-users to identify authentic products and reduce the penetration of counterfeits in the market. Thus, the formulation of stringent regulations and standards is driving manufacturers to adopt coding and marking services, which is expected to boost the overall market growth during the forecast period significantly.



Coding and Marking in Food and Beverage Market: Segmentation



The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by technology, product mix, and geography. The global coding and marking in the food and beverage market comprises several technology printers such as CIJ, Laser, VIJ, PIJ, TTO, TIJ, and PALM. In 2018, the CIJ segment accounted for over 40% share of the global market, followed by laser, PALM, TTO, PIJ, VIJ, and TIJ segments.



The laser and CIJ technology segments are expected to increase their market shares during the forecast period. Lasers systems are free of consumables such as ink; hence, they have low maintenance. Also, the TTO segment will witness high CAGR as TTO systems do not require solvents or ink bottles, ensuring a standard printing process that is cost-effective. The PIJ segment is likely to grow at a reasonable CAGR during the forecast period due to high technical aspects.



The consumables segment dominates the global coding and marking in the food and beverage market. Food and beverages are highly dependent on the usage of coding and marking applications. The growth in the food and beverage industry has fueled the need for better quality inks in the market, thereby driving the market. However, there have been several innovations that are driving the growth. Adherence to industry standards, policies, and regulations remains highly crucial for coding and marking ink manufacturers catering to the food and beverage industry. Hence, stringency in regulations is expected to drive the market.



Coding and Marking in Food and Beverage Market: Geography



In 2018, APAC dominated the global coding and marking in the food and beverage market and followed by Europe and North America. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounted for small market shares in 2018. Urbanization in the APAC region is expected to bolster demand for food & beverage products, thereby driving the demand for coding and marking in the food and beverage market during the forecast period. While Japan and China are the major markets, countries such as India are expected to witness high demand due to improving the quality of life.

The market in Europe is mature. Hence, the growth rate is comparatively less than the global market. The food & beverage processing industry is the largest manufacturing industry in Eastern & Central Europe. The sale of beverage grew by 9.1% during the period 2012-2017, while the demand for beverage packaging increased by 8% during the same period. The North American market is highly developed and has several large multinational manufacturing companies operating in the food & beverage industry. The food & beverage industry has coding and marking requirements to label manufactured products. Key factors that are increasing the market growth include regulations and industry mandates.



Key Vendors Analysis



The global coding and marking in the food and beverage market is highly fragmented. On the one hand, there are global players providing coding and marking devices with high functionalities and designs. All key companies have a global presence in three major geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices. CIJ systems provided by local vendors are priced 6-7% less than by global vendors.

However, products of local vendors would deliver low performance than global vendors. This has intensified price wars among vendors. The market is facing the threat of infiltration with low-quality products. This is countered by innovative efforts taken by few companies to provide authentic solutions. The adoption rate of coding and marking services in the food and beverage industry has been impressive. As a result of increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of many vendors that provide equipment at a low price. The competition has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Technology Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Product Mix

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Rising Instances of Product Recalls

8.1.2 High Demand for Product Transparency

8.1.3 Upswing in Flexible Packaging

8.1.4 Regulations Driving Adoption across End-users

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Efficiency Hurdles for Beverage Manufacturers

8.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Costs

8.2.3 Operational Errors & High Costs

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Leverage Diverse Trade Platforms

8.3.2 Strategic Collaborations: The Way Ahead

8.3.3 Capitalizing on Laser Coding Potential

8.3.4 Evolving Secondary Packaging Demand



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Value Chain Overview

9.1.1 Stakeholders as Driving Forces

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Raw Materials

9.2.2 Manufacturers

9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers

9.2.4 Retailers

9.2.5 End-users



10 Market Landscape

10.1 Market Overview

10.1.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Markey By Package Coding

10.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11 By Technology Segmentation

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 CIJ Technology

11.4 LASER Technology

11.5 PALM Technology

11.6 TTO Technology

11.7 PIJ Technology

11.8 VIJ Technology

11.9 TIJ Technology



12 By Product Mix

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Market Size & Forecast



13 By Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Overview



14 APAC



15 Europe



16 North America



17 Latin America



18 Middle East & Africa



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Competition Overview



20 Market Vendor Analysis

21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Danaher

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Major Product Offerings

21.1.3 Key Strengths

21.1.4 Key Strategies

21.1.5 Key Opportunities

21.2 Dover

21.3 Brother Industries

21.4 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

21.5 ITW



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Anser Coding

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Product Offerings

22.1.3 Key Strategies

22.2 Beijing Hi-Pack Coding

22.3 Control Print

22.4 EBS INK-JET Systeme

22.5 Guangzhou EC-PACK Packaging Equipment

22.6 Iconotech

22.7 ID Technology

22.8 InkJet Inc.

22.9 KEYENCE

22.10 Koenig & Bauer Coding

22.11 Kortho Coding & Marking

22.12 Linx Printing Technologies

22.13 Macsa ID

22.14 Matthews International

22.15 Paul Leibinger

22.16 REA Elektronik

22.17 SATO Holdings

22.18 Squid Ink

22.19 Weber Marking Systems

22.20 XAAR

22.21 Zanasi



