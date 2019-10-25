Concentrating Solar Power Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Concentrating Solar Power Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Concentrating Solar Power Market 2019

Concentrating solar power energy refers to the generation of electricity with the use of mirrors to concentrate the rays of the sun to a focal point, which generates temperatures varying from 400 to 1000 degrees celsius. This concentrated energy is then used for various applications, such as heating fluids (oil or water) to produce steam, which drives turbines and produces electricity. While the types of mirrors may vary, the core principle remains the same.

Needless to say, this technology is gradually gaining prominence as the world shifts towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable method for energy generation. Various governments are encouraging the adoption of renewable technologies that have zero CO2 emissions. The global concentrating solar power industry was valued at $3793 million in 2018 and is

estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026.

For this report, the following manufacturers of concentrating solar power were profiled:

Abengoa Solar, S.A.

Brightsource Energy, Inc.

ACWA Power

Esolar, Inc.

Solarreserve, LLC

Aalborg CSP A/S.

TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

Alsolen

Archimede Solar Energy

Acciona Energy

Cobra Energia

Frenell GmbH

Nexans

Soltigua

Baysolar CSP

Siemens AG

Solastor

Segmentation

On the basis of the technology used, the report segments the concentrated solar power market on the following portions:

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish/Engine Systems

By Component

Solar Field

Power Block

Thermal Energy Storage System

The parabolic trough was one of the earliest implementations of the concentrating solar power technology.

On the basis of the end-user market, the report categorizes the following segments by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis

The following regional segments were studied, and data for these locations were analyzed in the report:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

By virtue of its global position, regions such as Southern US, Southern Europe, Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, India, China, and Australia are best suited for harvesting energy through solar concentrating systems.

The Middle East and Africa region accounted for about 21% of the global market share of concentrating solar power industry of 2018.

Industry News

A Chinese-Finnish team has designed a cutting-edge unit that integrates Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technology with thermal heat storage solutions. The design involves the usage of rocks and fans that recirculate the hot air within the solar receiver. The entire setup shall be placed on the ground and under a beam-down optical reflecting system. Thus, this design will not only make energy generation and capturing efficient by cutting down losses but will also reduce the costs involved in setting up such plants.

