Graphic Paper (Printing & Writing and Newsprint) World Markets Outlook 2019-2023 - International Paper Company, Stora Enso, UPM-Kymmene, Holmen AB, Weyerhaeuser Company, and Mondi Group are Dominating

The global graphic paper consumption is expected to reach 104 million tons in 2023, at a negative CAGR of 2.48% for the period spanning 2019-2023.

The factors such as growing printing industry in emerging economies, rising daily print newspaper circulation, increasing printed book sales in the U.S. and decreasing pulp prices in China are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by rapid urbanization, increasing advertising expenditure through the internet, declining circulation of printed magazines in North America and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include conversion of graphic paper mills into packaging paper mills, capacity closures and declining price trend.



Graphic papers (also known as Communication Papers) are used for communication purposes. They include two main paper grade types: printing & writing papers and newsprint. Printing and writing papers (P&W) are broadly segmented into four major grades: coated woodfree (freesheet), uncoated woodfree (freesheet), coated mechanical and uncoated mechanical papers.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global graphic paper market, segmented on the basis of paper grade types: printing & writing papers and newsprint papers.

The major regional markets i.e. Europe, North America and Latin America have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Holmen AB, Weyerhaeuser Company and Mondi Group are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Paper & Paperboard Industry

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Graphic Paper



2. Global Paper and Paperboard Market Analysis

2.1 Global Paper and Paperboard Production Volume

2.2 Global Paper and Paperboard Production Volume Forecast

2.3 Global Paper and Paperboard Consumption Volume

2.4 Global Paper and Paperboard Consumption Volume Forecast

2.5 Global Paper and Paperboard Consumption Volume by Segments



3. Global Graphic Paper Market Analysis

3.1 Global Graphic Paper Consumption Volume

3.2 Global Graphic Paper Consumption Volume Forecast

3.3 Global Graphic Paper Consumption Volume by Segment

3.3.1 Global Printing and Writing Paper Consumption Volume

3.3.2 Global Printing and Writing Paper Consumption Volume Forecast

3.3.3 Global Newsprint Paper Consumption Volume

3.3.4 Global Newsprint Paper Consumption Volume Forecast



4. Regional Graphic Paper Market Analysis

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Graphic Paper Capacity Volume

4.1.2 Europe Graphic Paper Capacity Volume Forecast

4.1.3 Europe Graphic Paper Supply Volume

4.1.4 Europe Graphic Paper Supply Volume Forecast

4.1.5 Europe Graphic Paper Supply Volume by Segments

4.1.6 Europe Graphic Paper Consumption Volume

4.1.7 Europe Graphic Paper Consumption Volume Forecast

4.1.8 Europe Graphic Paper Utilization Rate

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Printing and Writing Paper Consumption Volume

4.2.2 North America Printing and Writing Paper Consumption Volume Forecast

4.2.3 North America Printing and Writing Paper Consumption Volume by Segment

4.2.4 North America Uncoated Freesheet Paper Consumption Volume Forecast

4.2.5 North America Coated Freesheet Paper Consumption Volume Forecast

4.2.6 North America Uncoated Mechanical Paper Consumption Volume Forecast

4.3 Latin America

4.3.1 Latin America Printing and Writing Paper Consumption Volume

4.3.2 Latin America Printing and Writing Paper Consumption Volume Forecast



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Printing Industry in Emerging Economies

5.1.2 Rising Daily Print Newspaper Circulation

5.1.3 Increasing Printed Book Sales in the U.S.

5.1.4 Decreasing Pulp Prices in China

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Conversion of Graphic Paper Mills into Packaging Paper Mills

5.2.2 Capacity Closures

5.2.3 Declining Price Trend

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.3.2 Increasing Advertising Expenditure through Internet

5.3.3 Declining Circulation of Printed Magazines in North America

5.3.4 Stringent Regulations



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Graphic Paper Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

6.2 Europe Graphic Paper Market

6.2.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

6.3 Europe Uncoated Wood-Free Paper Market

6.3.1 Key Players - Uncoated Wood-Free Paper Market Share Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 International Paper Company

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Stora Enso Oyj

7.3 UPM-Kymmene Oyj

7.4 Holmen AB

7.5 Weyerhaeuser Company

7.6 Mondi Group



