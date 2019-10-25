UroMems Wins Prestigious Prix Galien Med’Start-Up for Best Collaboration in the Medtech or Digital Sector

Company is developing an active implantable medical device which compensates for sphincter insufficiency to treat patients with stress urinary incontinence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroMems, developer of the eAUS electronic artificial urinary sphincter, today announced that it has received the 2019 Prix Galien USA Med’Start-Up Award for best collaboration in the medtech or digital sector for its collaboration with the Mayo Clinic to design a clinical study for a novel medical device to treat patients with stress urinary incontinence (SUI).



The UroMems eAUS device, protected by over 70 patents, is based on the latest technological advances in the field of embedded intelligent software and micro-technologies. It addresses the significant unmet need for a safe, effective, reliable, and seamless solution to treat SUI.

SUI represents both a major unmet medical need and a large, under-served patient population. SUI is generally considered a taboo subject and as such, its prevalence may be underestimated. Its effects are both physical and emotional, as those who suffer from it tend to de-socialize.

“It is a great honor to receive this prestigious award from the Galien Foundation for our collaboration with the Mayo Clinic,” said Hamid Lamraoui, UroMems CEO and co-founder. “Since establishing the Company, our singular focus has been to develop a safe, effective, and discreet device to help the millions of men and women worldwide who suffer from SUI. The recognition of the Prix Galien demonstrates the potential of our eAUS technology to the clinical and scientific community, an outstanding achievement in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapeutic approaches. We are extremely grateful to our partners at the Mayo Clinic for their collaboration and valuable feedback provided by their team of experts specialized in Artificial Urinary Sphincters.”

Prof. Pierre Mozer, co-founder of UroMems and Urological Surgeon at Paris Hospital added: “SUI is a highly prevalent condition among patients globally. It has a major impact on a patient’s quality of life, and is currently treated using technologies that have not seen meaningful advancement in decades. This award is an acknowledgement of the significant progress we have made toward addressing the major unmet need that led us to the founding of UroMems in 2011.”

Prof. Daniel Elliott, Urologist at Mayo Clinic said, “UroMems technology is very promising. We have great hopes that it will have a positive impact on the lives of men and women suffering from stress urinary incontinence.”

UroMems is in the process of closing its series B fundraising, the proceeds of which will be used to fund the first clinical trials of the eAUS device, which aims to address a major unmet need in a market estimated at $2 billion per year. The eAUS is an electronic artificial urinary sphincter designed to overcome the limitations of current solutions by optimizing safety and performance, patient experience and surgeon convenience.

Prix Galien Awards

The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Considered "the pharmaceutical and medtech industry's Nobel Prize," the Prix Galien recognizes excellence in scientific innovation that improves the state of human health, and acknowledges the technical, scientific and clinical research skills necessary to develop such innovative devices and medicines.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatment and technologies that will impact human health and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France.

It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the “VIE” international internship program.

Founded on January 1, 2015 through a merger between UBIFRANCE and the Invest in France Agency, Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 70 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of public- and private-sector partners. www.businessfrance.fr

About UroMems

Founded in 2011 by Pr. Mozer, Hamid Lamraoui and Stéphane Lavallée, UroMems focuses on designing, developing and commercializing active implantable medical devices.

The company is based at the heart of the French Alps, in the city of Grenoble, representing one of the most dynamic regions in France’s Medtech industry.

UroMems is highly innovative and focuses on clearly identified clinical unmet needs, not only for their prevalence but also for their negative impact on patient’s quality of life.

Since the inception of the company, significant investments have been made for the development of the UroMems’ first product. This includes a € 12 million series A financing round led by Wellington Partners, Munich, Germany, Bpifrance via FABS Fund, Cita Investissement, Supernova Invest and b-to-v Partners AG.

For more information, please visit https://www.uromems.com/

Email: media.relations@uromems.com



