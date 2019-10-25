OTN Transport and Switching Equipment Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

OTN Transport and Switching Equipment Market 2019

OTN transmission and switching equipment is used for remote data transmission, and also for performance monitoring. Increased focus on new product development and technological advancements are expected to accelerate the growth of global OTN transport and switching equipment market.

Key Players

Adtran

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Alcatel-Lucent

Aliathon Technology

Ciena

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

NEC

ZTE

The global OTN transport and switching equipment market is predicted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for better management of unpredictable multimedia traffic such as photos and videos, the increasing demand for better bandwidth, as well as the roll out of 40G and 100G services is expected to boost the growth of this market. This report analyses the current status of the global OTN transport and switching equipment market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation and studies the trends of this market from 2017 till 2023.

Additionally, the rising demand for managing volatile shifts in network traffic, along with an increasing need to reduce CAPEX/OPEX in carrier networks is anticipated to fuel market growth during the next few years. Another factor contributing to market growth is the growing number of carriers with non-homogenous networks operating wireless, broadband and enterprise network connectivity, which calls for the need of using OTN networks.

Segmentation:

The global OTN transport and switching equipment market has been segmented based on product type, application and geographical region.

Depending on the product type, the OTN transport and switching equipment market can be split into:

OTN Transport Equipment

OTN Switching Equipment

Based on historical research data, it can be predicted that both the above segments will witness a healthy rate of growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market can be divided into:

Improved fault isolation

Performance monitoring

Longer reach

The increasing focus on the applications base is expected to boost the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the OTN transport and switching equipment market across the world.

Among these regions, it is expected that North America and Europe will witness a rapid growth in this market during the forecast period. This could be due to the presence of developed networks in this region. On the other hand, developing nations in the Asia Pacific such as India and China are expected to contribute to the market growth due to rising multimedia traffic and growing availability of network infrastructure.

Industry News:

In April 2015, Facebook Inc. deployed an intelligent transport network developed by Infinera Corporation. This optical network is spread over 3,998 kilometers and can deliver up to eight TB data per second.

In January 2015, Verizon launched 100G technology using OTN transport and switching equipment in Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

Ciena Systems Inc. has entered into a partnership with Cisco for setting 100 Gbps metro network gear in the United States for Verizon Communications Inc. This is expected to further increase the demand of OTN transport and switching equipment globally.

In February 2013, Fujitsu Limited launched its product, Fujitsu FLASHWAVE CDS micro packet ONP, which is a high density OTN EDGE switch offering 80G of non-interruptive switching within a 2RU rack space.

