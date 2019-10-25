Core Banking Back Office | 2019 BOSS Back Office Systems & Suppliers Report, Featuring 5 Case Studies of Successful Implementations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Core Banking Back Office BOSS Back Office Systems and Suppliers Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Why Buy This Report?

Profiles of 103 leading suppliers with in-depth coverage of their solutions, implementation track record, product evolution, strategic focus & comprehensive user list by region.

Includes our industry recognized barometer for system sales performance Sales League Table for key categories last 5 years

5 Case Studies of successful implementations highlighting the Reasons and drivers for change, selection process, challenges and project impact

Detailed market overview & insights from the author's industry experts

Complimentary 1 hour analyst / expert time with each report

If you are a Bank Tech team member, make the right supplier selection by reading this report. If you are a Supplier, understand the market better and be more competitive. If you are a Consultant, advise your clients more knowledgably. And if you are an Investor, use this to make the right investment decision.

Key Topics Covered



1. Back Office Systems and Suppliers (BOSS) Guide

1.1. 3i Infotech

1.2. Able

1.3. Accenture

1.4. Asseco South Eastern Europe (SEE)

1.5. Autosoft Dynamics

1.6. Avaloq

1.7. B&F Soft

1.8. Banking Information Systems (BIS)

1.9. Bankware Global

1.10. BML Istisharat

1.11. Bravura Solutions

1.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions

1.13. Calypso Technology

1.14. Capital Banking Solutions

1.15. Sopra Banking Software (Cassiopae)

1.16. CCK Financial Solutions

1.17. Centre of Financial Technologies (CFT)

1.18. CGI

1.19. China Systems Corporation

1.20. Cloud Lending Solutions

1.21. Cobiscorp

1.22. Colvir Software Solutions

1.23. Commercial Banking Applications

1.24. Complex Systems Inc. (CSI)

1.25. Credence Analytics

1.26. DXC Technology (CSC )

1.27. Finastra (D+H Corporation)

1.28. Datapro

1.29. Diasoft

1.30. Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH

1.31. Dion Global Solutions

1.32. DL&A

1.33. ERI

1.34. Evry

1.35. Exictos

1.36. Fern Software

1.37. Financial Software Systems/Ion Trading

1.38. Finnova

1.39. FIS

1.40. Fiserv

1.41. Five Degrees

1.42. Flexsoft

1.43. Forbis

1.44. GBST

1.45. Hyundai Information Technology

1.46. ICSFS

1.47. IDCorp

1.48. Idealinvent

1.49. i-Financial

1.50. Infopro

1.51. Information Mosaic

1.52. Infosys

1.53. Infrasoft Technologies

1.54. Intellect Design Arena (Polaris)

1.55. International Private Banking Systems

1.56. International Turnkey Systems (ITS)

1.57. Intertech

1.58. Intrasoft International

1.59. IT2/Ion Trading

1.60. Latin American Byte

1.61. Linedata

1.62. Mambu

1.63. Open Group (MCO Finance)

1.64. Microlink Solutions

1.65. Micro Informatique & Technologies SA

1.66. Miles Software

1.67. Mimics Inc

1.68. Finastra (Misys)

1.69. Murex

1.70. Neptune Software

1.71. Nucleus Software

1.72. Oracle FSS

1.73. Path Solutions

1.74. Pennant Technologies

1.75. Pibas

1.76. Pinnacle Solutions Incorporated

1.77. Probanx

1.78. Profile Software

1.79. R-Style Softlab

1.80. SAB

1.81. Finartis (Sage SA)

1.82. SAP

1.83. SDS

1.84. Silverlake Axis

1.85. Simcorp

1.86. Sopra Banking Software

1.87. SS&C Technologies

1.88. FIS(SunGard)

1.89. New Access(SunGard)

1.90. Silverlake Axis(SunGard)

1.91. Surecomp

1.92. Sword Apak

1.93. TCS Financial Solutions

1.94. Technisys

1.95. Temenos

1.96. Top Systems

1.97. Torstone Technology

1.98. Trasset

1.99. Trust Systems & Software

1.100. TurboConsult

1.101. Unisys Inc

1.102. Vermeg

1.103. Virmati

1.104. Wall Street Systems/Ion Trading

1.105. White Clarke Group

1.106. User Lists by Country (Africa)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/854989

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.