Colour Cosmetics Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Global Colour Cosmetics Market Professional Survey Report 2019

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019



Market Overview:

The colour cosmetics include different categories of cosmetic products for hair, eyes, cheeks, and lips. The colour cosmetics defines the overall physical appearance highlighting the features, concealing the flaws and helping people to look more refreshed. The colour cosmetics market is huge. It has been expanding ever since the introduction of cosmetic products. There are several facets of colour cosmetics ranging from structure, emulsification, moisturization, and vibrancy. The technology has advanced ways of improving the quality and desirability of colour cosmetics.

The global colour cosmetics market has developed emotive, active, and chassis ingredients which are helping formulate new experiments in the colour cosmetics industry. The formulators of the colour cosmetics market are nowadays designing the dual benefit ingredients which don’t just decorate the face but also provide health benefits to the skin. The new products are providing with the benefits like anti- aging properties, effective anti- irritant and skin protectant. Due to the increased health awareness among the customers, the manufacturers of the colour cosmetics are using technology to make the products more effective and reliable.

The global colour cosmetics market report provides insight into the latest trends and concepts as seen in the market. Staying at the forefront of innovation and being able to answer consumer needs in a short time are the major factors towards the growth of the colour cosmetics industry. The report also highlights that the major segments of the colour cosmetics industry are the nail enamel and lipstick. The rapid urbanization of the population and the influence of television and social media is infusing the sales of colour cosmetics and helping the key players to attain their substantial market share.

Market Segmentation:

The global colour cosmetics market can be divided into major segments like nail products, eye make- up, lip products, hair colour products, facial makeup, special effects products, and hair colour products and so on. The wide use of these products for different areas makes it a more attractive and appealing market for colour cosmetics brands. Whereas, based on the applications, the market segment for the colour cosmetics can be divided into supermarkets, hypermarkets, retailers, and e-commerce. In the digital age, the e-commerce setups on the internet has profited many brands. The number of online customers are increasing on a daily basis which is leading to the popularity and growth of these brands.

Regional Overview:

Colour cosmetics is the fastest growing sector in the world. The daily fashion trends and the increase in the demand for good and healthy quality of makeup is pushing brands to focus more on providing quality and use the latest innovative ideas to expand the reach of the brands. Countries like Japan, China, India and regions like Europe, North America and Southeast Asia are the major manufacturers and distributors of colour cosmetics. These regions and countries have supported global beauty and personal care brands in setting up the industries. Nowadays the brands are focusing on the development of organic products to introduce customers to the different choices in the colour cosmetics market.

Industry News:

Kylie Cosmetics just dropped an Ulta- exclusive holiday collection in the market for the Halloween season. MAC Cosmetics has also launched a glitter-filled makeup collection dubbed “Starring You” for the holiday season. And Paper Magazine’s current Editor-in-Chief, Drew Elliott has been named the Global Creative Director at MAC Cosmetics.

