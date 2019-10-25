2019 Study | Disruptive Innovations in Scalp Care - Plant-derived Active Ingredients Finding Increasing Adoption Potential in Hair Care Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Innovations in Scalp Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service titled, Disruptive Innovations in Scalp Care, provides an understanding of the different types of actives used in scalp care ranging from chemically derived, plant extracts, algae extracts, microbiome regulations, fermented actives and supernatant cultures primarily targeted towards hair fall treatment, dandruff removal and seboregulation. The actives presented in this report are focused on replacing traditional solutions including ZPT, climbazole, salicylic acid and others.



A brief synopsis of the global and regional adoption trends is provided in addition to the prominent stakeholder initiatives and patent and publication focus areas. This research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, disruptive innovations and future prospects in the development of scalp care actives. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and the application prospects in various spaces in hair care.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Need for Scalp Care Actives

2.1 Multifunctional Ingredients to Treat Scalp Problems from the Roots are the Key Characteristics of Emerging Actives

2.2 Keratinolytic Agents and Steroids Contribute to the Most Commonly Used Ingredients

2.3 Side Effects and Associated Allergenic Reactions are Critical Drawbacks of Some Ingredients



3. Technology Overview

3.1 Emerging Actives that Can Address the Challenges of Traditional Actives are Being Developed

3.2 Plants and Algae Serve as Sustainable Sources to Create New Actives

3.3 Chemical Actives Offer Clinical Efficacy but Entail High Risks Associated with Safety

3.4 Plant Derived Ingredients Require Isolation of Extracts from Leaves, Roots, and Flowers

3.5 Pomegranates, Juniper and Aloe Vera are Some of the Known Plants Whose Extracts Benefit the Scalp

3.6 Ingredients from Algae are Derived from Natural Polysaccharides Isolated from Algae

3.7 Laminaria, Pelvetia and Undaria are Some of the Known Algae Species whose Extracts Benefit the Scalp

3.8 Probiotics Can Normalize the Excess Sebum Production on Scalp

3.9 Supernatant Cultures Promote Stimulation of New Hair Growth



4. Regional Trends

4.1 Anti-microbial and Anti-mitotic Actives Are Gaining Popularity in North America

4.2 Effective Loading of Permissible Ingredients is of Paramount Importance

4.3 Plant and Algae-derived Actives Are Gaining Popularity in Europe

4.4 Sustainability and User friendliness of Ingredients is of Paramount Importance

4.5 Ayurvedic and Organic Ingredients Are Gaining Popularity in Asia Pacific

4.6 Transparency in Ingredient Information and Clarification of Pharmaceutical and OTC Ingredients is of Paramount Importance



5. Innovation Ecosystem

5.1 Availability of Funding is one of the Major Factors Propelling Adoption of New Actives

5.2 Hair loss Prevention Actives Focus on Stimulating the Hair Bulb Causing Regrowth

5.3 Emulsions Which Aid in Cellular Proliferation and Shaft Lengthening are Under Development

5.4 Seboregulation Actives Focus on Sebum Control From the Roots of the Scalp

5.5 Dandruff Prevention Actives Remove Flaky Skin on Scalp and Maintain Oil Balance

5.6 Most of the Commercialized Innovations Are developed from Sustainable Sources

5.7 Actives Aimed at Stabilizing Cosmetic Formulations are Also Developed

5.8 Partnerships and Collaborations That Are Focused on Development and Marketing of New Hair Care Actives

5.9 Funding is Focused on Scaling Up of Processing Facilities of Ingredient Manufacturers

5.10 Highest Intensity of Patent Activities are Observed in the Hairfall, Anti-dandruff and Sebo-regulation Actives



6. Future Developments in Scalp Care Actives

6.1 New Raw Materials and Biodegradable Ingredients Would be Explored in the Next Few Years

6.2 Future of Hair-fall Treatment Actives

6.3 Future of Dandruff Removal Actives



7. Key Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3u6p8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.