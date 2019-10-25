Emerging Technologies in Capital Markets, 2019 | Featuring 4 Use Cases on How Organizations are Leveraging These Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Technologies in Capital Markets 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores the current technology powering capital markets, IT investment trends, key emerging technologies that are set to disrupt capital markets, the author's exclusive CLAD framework on the implementation strategy for the same, and 4 use cases on how organizations are leveraging these technologies.



Capital Markets are prime for disruption, yet firms have barely scratched the surface of emerging technologies. The sector suffers from massive networks built to operate on legacy technologies, complicated architectures, and reluctance to adopt new technologies for the fear of disrupting business-as-usual.



The author has devised framework firms can leverage to implement the four key technologies that are poised to transform Capital Markets as we know it - Cloud, Data Lakes, AI, and Distributed Ledger Technology.



The report provides an overview of current technologies and technology investment trends in capital markets space.

Exclusive CLAD Framework - Cloud, Data Lakes, AI, and Distributed Ledger Technology - for implementing emerging technologies in capital markets.

Four Use Cases on how firms are leveraging emerging technologies.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Overview of Cloud from a Banking Perspective Current Technology Focus Areas in Capital Markets Investments in Technology CLAD Framework - Technologies Disrupting Capital Markets How are Banks Leveraging Emerging Technologies in Capital Markets Conclusion

