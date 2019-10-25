World Composite Tube Markets in 2019: Analysis & Forecast (2013-2024) by End-use Type, Fiber Type, Manufacturing Process, Product Type and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Tube Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The composite tube market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of composite tube market looks promising with opportunities in industrial, electrical, robotics and automation, sports and leisure, transportation and telecommunication industries.



The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion resistance structures in industrial, robotics and automation industries.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of high performance carbon fiber tube by discontinuous fiber. Exel Composites, Accurate Plastics, Strongwell Corporation, Fibertech Composite, Fibergrate Composite Structures, Glasforms, Composite Resources, Foshan Zhihui Junzhang Advanced Composite Technology and Rock West Composites are among the leading suppliers of composite tube market.



The study includes the composite tube market trends and forecasts for the composite tube through 2024, segmented by end use type, by fiber type, by manufacturing process, by product type and region.



Some of the composite tube companies profiled in this report include Containment Solutions, Exel Composites, Accurate Plastics, Strongwell Corporation, Fibertech Composite, Fibergrate Composite Structures, Glasforms, Composite Resources, Foshan Zhihui Junzhang Advanced Composite Technology, Rock West Composites, and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, glass fiber tube will remain the largest market by value and carbon fiber tube is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its low weight and excellent strength to weight ratio.



Within composite tube market, industrial will remain the largest end use industry by value due to the increasing demand for lightweight composite materials for the industrial equipment such as rollers, instrument connection, tool handles and others. Robotics and automation is expected to witness the highest growth due to increased penetration of composites in robotics industry to reduce weight, to increase part stiffness and to improve automation process.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization, and urbanization.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Composite tube market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs.) shipment.- Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Composite tube market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs.) shipment.- Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Composite tube market size by various end use type, fiber type, manufacturing process, and by product type in terms of value shipment.

Composite tube market size by various end use type, fiber type, manufacturing process, and by product type in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Composite tube market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.- Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composite tube market in the composite tube market.

Composite tube market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.- Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composite tube market in the composite tube market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composite tube in the composite tube market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composite tube in the composite tube market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth of composite tube market by end use industry (transportation, electrical, sports and leisure, telecommunication, industrial, robotics and automation, and others), by fiber type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and hybrid), by manufacturing process (pultrusion/pullwinding, filament winding, and others), by product type (round, profile, telescopic, and conical), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

Q.2. Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting composite tube market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this composite tube market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this composite tube market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this composite tube market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this composite tube market and how have they affected the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Composite Tube Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Composite Tube Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Industrial

3.3.2: Electrical

3.3.3: Robotics and Automation

3.3.4: Sports and Leisure

3.3.5: Transportation

3.3.6: Telecommunication

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Composite Tube Market by Fiber Type:

3.4.1: Carbon Fiber Tubes

3.4.2: Glass Fiber Tubes

3.4.3: Hybrid Tubes

3.5: Composite Tube Market by Manufacturing Process:

3.5.1: Pultrusion/Pullwinding

3.5.2: Filament Winding

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Composite Tube Market by End Use:

3.6.1: Round

3.6.2: Profile

3.6.3: Telescopic

3.6.4: Conical



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Composite Tube Market by Region

4.2: North American Composite Tube Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Electrical, Sports and Leisure, Telecommunication, Industrial, Robotics and Automation, and Others

4.3: European Composite Tube Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Electrical, Sports and Leisure, Telecommunication, Industrial, Robotics and Automation, and Others

4.4: APAC and ROW Composite Tube Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Electrical, Sports and Leisure, Telecommunication, Industrial, Robotics and Automation, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Composite Tube Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Composite Tube Market by Fiber Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Composite Tube Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Composite Tube Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 Mergers and Acquisition in Composite Tube Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Exel Composites PLC

7.2: Accurate Plastics Inc.

7.3: Strongwell Corporation

7.4: Fiber Tech Composite Private Limited

7.5: Fibergrate Composite Structure Inc.



