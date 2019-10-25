Bank of China Macau Branch looks to create a bright future for local and international businesses

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macau, situated on China’s southern coast, has a long and complex history. Starting life as an isolated fishing village, it subsequently became a colony of the Portuguese Empire before being returned to China in 1999. Despite its engaging backstory, however, the city is committed to creating a future that is as noteworthy as its past.



One of the ways that Macau continues to make an impact on the international stage is through its financial services industry, which has become well known for supporting both local businesses and projects connected to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Within this burgeoning industry, one company stands head and shoulders above the rest: Bank of China Macau Branch (BOCM)

“BOCM is entirely focused on helping organisations reach their goals, creating new financial tools and finding improved ways of doing business,” Li Guang, General Manager at BOCM, explained in an article for World Finance magazine . “It is also committed to supporting its employees in order to develop, attract and retain the most talented individuals. Through these measures, BOCM is building an organisation that can help Macau reinvent itself once again.”

Established in 1950, BOCM has witnessed, and indeed supported, many of the economic changes that have occurred in Macau across recent decades. In response to Typhoon Hato in 2017, for example, BOCM developed a loan assistance programme to help domestic businesses recover as quickly as possible. Since then, the bank has also launched BOC Pay, a mobile payments app for the entire Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and supported the local bond market.

The bank’s ability to predict new developments and innovate accordingly saw it named Best Commercial Bank in Macau at the 2019 World Finance Banking Awards . As Macau gets ready to write the next chapter in its rich history, BOCM looks set to play a leading role.

