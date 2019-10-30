1Choice garage door repair San Antonio upgraded their service in 2019

1Choice garage door repair San Antonio is a professional for handling all garage door repair issues and installation.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owning an expensive house does not guarantee it’s free from damaged parts. It can be very frustrating when the garage door stops operating as it should. There are many types of garage doors to choose from, the six most common are roll-up, sectional, side hinged, slide to the side, tilt-up canopy, and tilt-up retractable. Before choosing the right garage door, the homeowner must also consider which type of materials, color, finish, and special options like hardware, windows, and insulation.

1Choice Garage Door Repair is one of a garage doors San Antonio companies, people in San Antonio, TX can call to repair their garage door issues both for residential and commercial. They can handle all types of garage door repair San Antonio TX, as follows:

● Fixing problems of garage door openers

1Choice Garage Door Repair professional team is able to fix openers issues in garage doors such as squeaking sounds on the doors, lifting of the door might be improper, sensors might become weak, lifting of the door might be improper, remote might not work, springs might break and more.

● Garage door installation

The expert technicians of San Antonio garage door repair can install various types of garage doors both for residence or commercials. Installing a suitable door is a prerequisite, they offer comprehensive garage doors installation along with maintenance.

● 24-hour garage door repair service

Need immediate garage door repair service? No worries, its professional specialist will help 24x7 garage door repair service.

● Garage door rollers replacements

Door rollers replacements need special tools and trained technicians for the tasks. Give it to the experts to do the complicated task replacing the door rollers. 1Choice Garage Door Repair guarantees its customers’ satisfaction and ready for 24/7 emergency garage door service.

● Garage door springs replacements

Broken springs in the garage doors are dangerous and need prompt attention. Common causes that contribute to the breaking of the springs are wear and tear, temperature fluctuations, and no maintenance. The trained and professional team of 1Choice garage door repair San Antonio Texas is skillful in repairing or replacing garage door springs and bring back the garage door to normal functioning.

● Garage door maintenance

A garage door installed at the house may need maintenance and service from time to time. 1Choice Garage Door Repair staff is skilled to perform required maintenance.

“Our company has many years handling all garage door issues, there are some of the most common problems that the garage door opener can have. Homeowners can experience garage door isn't closing all the way, garage door doesn't open all the way, the remote isn't working, the door reverses before or after hitting the floor, the motor continues to run after the garage door is closed, the door sticks while closing or opening, the keypad doesn't work, the wall switch doesn't work, the door refuses to open in winter. When these problems occur, then these problems can get very frustrating. It's important to stay calm and immediately call us a garage door repair San Antonio our technicians will help until all problems fixed,” said 1Choice Garage Door Manager.

About company

1Choice Garage Door Repair is a garage door repair professional with a service area in San Antonio, TX. Its team is ready 24x7 to handle all emergencies in terms of garage door repair and maintenance. With years of experience, they give a 1 year guarantee for services and all components. For immediate response, please call (210) 802-3590 or visit https://1choicegaragedoor.com/



