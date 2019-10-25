/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with China Wind Power Conference & Exhibition in Beijing, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group and WindSim officially signed an agreement on a strategic partnership.The agreement means that the companies will collaborate on joint development to promote new technological solutions for the wind power industry. Arne Gravdahl says that the new alliance represents an important milestone in the history of both companies and can potentially make a significant contribution to new advances in the wind power industry.



About Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co. Ltd.



As one of the leading players in the wind power industry, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group has established a comprehensive business in the sector through its own innovation and introduction of its own technological solutions.



The company has its own research and development environments and core technology in areas such as machine design, equipment production and digital operation and maintenance of wind farms with the aim of becoming the world's leading supplier of life cycle services in wind power.



About WindSim AS



WindSim develops and delivers advanced software solutions and consulting services that help worldwide wind energy industry leaders design more profitable wind farms. WindSim, the company's flagship product, is a world-class software solution based on CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) that combines advanced numeric processing with compelling 3D visualization in a user-friendly interface. Founded in 1993, WindSim AS is privately-held and venture-backed.



Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co. Ltd. and WindSim AS enter into a strategic cooperation Miao Jun, Vice President of Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group and Donna Rennemo, CEO of WindSim, signed the agreement on behalf of the parties. The ceremony was witnessed by Dag Honningsvåg, Chairman of WindSim, Arne Gravdahl CTO and Founder of WindSim and Xie Xueqiong, President of Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group



