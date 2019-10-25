No Dealing Desk A fully NDD style FX “FT”

Token Holder Distribution Applications for TD Service for Professional Investors Starts to be Accepted.

PANAMA CITY, CHITRE, PNAMA, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --In October 2019, Futuroex Inc.(Head office: Azuero Business Center, Suite 607 Avenida Perez Chitre Panama, 00395 Republic of Panama. President: Angel Lorenzo) announces that it will start to accept applications for TD Service (Token holder distribution service; hereinafter called “TD Service”).In October 2018, Futuroex’s financial service “FT” was launched, and it has gained popularity as a fully NDD (no dealing desk) style FX product.TD Service is the service in which by locking up KTC (Kyvalion Token Coin), a key currency in FT, investors can receive a proportional dividend from the business profits according to their lockup quantity and ratio. (Up to 60% of profits from FT are distributed to KTC lockup holders in KTC at their holding ratio.) The method to calculate dividends is as follows.(Source: https://ft.futuroex.com/ktc-lockup/ This time, TD Service for professional investors is capped at 100 million KTC as newly issued crypto-currency KTC, and the total amount raised is expected to be 10 million dollars.At the moment, FT is preparing to provide a fully NDD style crypto-currency margin trading service, and is endeavoring to improve the service with an aim to increase users by laying out the framework to accept margin in major crypto-currency, such as BTC (Bitcoin) and ETH (Ethereum).As to systems that underpin various services to be provided by FT, we are planning to build an innovative platform that can be operated without human intervention using the blockchain technology so that human errors can be eliminated and robustness can be further enhanced. In the future, we will aim to establish a new financial service with reciprocity, with an eye to obtaining the license from FCA (The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK). We will work toward the business scale of the annual turnover of 360 trillion yen and 50,000 accounts in 2022.Fututoex Inc. hopes to become a company playing a part in social businesses by sharing decent profits with investors through the fully NDD style FX “FT.” We will support the social independence of impoverished people across the globe through this new financial service.



