Cytology and HPV Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased need for cancer diagnostic is impacting the market growth positively across the globe. Surging prevalence of several types of cancer has compelled healthcare providers to engage in extensive research and development activities, thereby creating spaces for cytology and HPV testing market during the estimated timeframe. Moreover, several government insurance providers and healthcare providers are providing reimbursements for diagnosing chronic disorders such as cervical cancer. This is likely to propel the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Awareness regarding cancer has propelled among the masses at a tremendous rate. The rising cases of cancer has a positive effect on the cytology and HPV testing market as it has resulted in the growing adoption of screening tests such as HPV and cytology. The market is estimated to present with a host of sustained growth opportunities arising from emerging nations, where factors like local manufacturing base and robust healthcare infrastructure serves as major benefits.



Despite aforementioned drivers, lack of awareness regarding cytology testing in some of the regions can deter the market growth in the estimated timeframe. Moreover, HPV screening tests are limited to women, which are anticipated to dampen the cytology and HPV testing market growth across the globe.

Market Players:

Abbott

Arbor Vita

Becton Dickinson

Cepheid

Roche

Fujirebio

Hologic

OncoHealth

QIAGEN

Segmental Analysis

The global cytology and HPV testing market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the cytology and HPV testing market is segmented into assay kits, systems, and services.

The application segment comprises clinics, hospitals, and research institutes. Of these, hospitals segment is estimated to gain prominence due to availability of advanced tests and favorable reimbursement policies.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the cytology and HPV testing market spans across Europe, China, North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India.

Considering the global scenario, North America commands the largest market share and is estimated to retain its pole position in the coming years. A paradigm shift in the adoption rate of HPV diagnostics for screening cervical cancer has been noticed over the past few years, which has a positive impact on the growth of the market in the region. The surging prevalence of cervical cancer and soaring awareness regarding cytology testing will trigger the demand from the market in the region.

Increased demand for sensitive screening tests like liquid-based cytology and advanced imaging modalities are predicted to augment the Europe market growth. Asia Pacific is entitled to witness immense growth opportunities due to the extensive availability of high-skilled and low-cost IT labor. Moreover, leading companies are setting up their base in the region in order to capitalize opportunities in the region.

Industry News

An all-new test has been developed in order to estimate whether a woman with human papillomavirus (HPV) is at the risk of developing cervical cancer. Researchers have recently come up with a latest approach, which detects the type of HPV infection besides indicating precancerous markers. The study states that the test can enhance the ability to diagnose HPV infection, help to avoid unnecessary procedures, and offer results at much low cost.

