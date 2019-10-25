4D Printing in Healthcare Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "4D Printing in Healthcare Market Analysis - Global & Regional Industry Forecast (2019 - 2024)"

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The easy availability of organs for transplantation is one main reason this market is projected to grow at very high speed. With the development in 3D printing technology, better and more precise products can be made for the 4D printing in a healthcare market. This is also a positive growth aspect for the industry. One restraining factor, however, is the high costs of production of these 4D structures. The potential safety hazards of these products are also considered a risk factor.

4D printing is a process where a 3D printed product goes through a change in structure and looks using an external influence like heat, light or pressure. Experts call 4D printing as ‘3D printing that transforms with time’. 4D printing in healthcare is becoming a vastly popular topic. Medical experts are creating newer organs and implants using this technology and the demand for the technology and the products created though it will be high in the coming years.



This global 4D printing in healthcare market report is a study of how this 4D printing market has been in the healthcare sector in the past, how it is at present and how it is scheduled to grow in the future. The global, regional and individual company factors that affect the market are discussed in detail in the report. The current and projected market size estimate, the value chain of the industry and the market trends are all investigated. This report considers the years between 2019 and 2024 to be the forecasted period.

Market Players:

3D Systems, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

3. Stratasys, Ltd.

4. Dassault Systèmes

5. Materialise NV

6. EOS GmbH Electro Optical System

7. Envisiontec

8. Poietis

Market Segmentation

There are six basic types of components that are a part of the 4D printing in healthcare process. These components are cell, hydrogels, software, service, equipmentand 3D printer SMM. The submarkets that create each of these components are explained in the report. Based on the technology used, the report segregates the industry into FDM, SLS and Stereolithography types. The individual demand for each of these technologies while creating 4D prints are investigated. The report also talks in detail about the potential areas of usage of this technology and which application will create the largest demand in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World are part of the study of this global 4D printing in healthcare report. Among these, North America boasts of better healthcare infrastructure and technological expertise. This is why this region has been a prominent player in the market and will continue to be an important region to watch out for. The key players in these regions and their plans for expansions and new product launches are discussed by the report too. The report provides a detailed competitive landscape of the industry.

Industry News

Lijie Grace Zhang is a professor working at the School of Engineering and Applied Science. In September 2019, the school announced that she has received a grant for USD 300,000 from the American Heart Association to develop a device that can print heart tissues used for treating heart damages.

Table Of Content:

Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Forces

5. Market Outlook by Type (Current size & future market estimates)

6. Market Outlook by Function (Current size & future market estimates)

7. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)

