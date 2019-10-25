BCG Vaccine Sales Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is advisable for the adults who have been residing in the tuberculosis region and have not yet been vaccinated, should also be immunized. The BCG Vaccine is also very effective against the Buruli ulcer infection and the non-tuberculosis mycobacterial infections. In addition to the above, the BCG Vaccine is also used as a part of the treatment of bladder cancer.

The BCG Vaccine or the Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine is primarily used against the treatment of tuberculosis (TB). At least one dose is recommended for the healthy babies as soon as the baby is born in the countries where tuberculosis and leprosy are common. The children at high risk are generally immunized in the regions where tuberculosis is not an everyday affair. While in the suspected cases of tuberculosis, the individuals are first tested and then treated with the BCG Vaccine.



Market Segmentation of the Global BCG Vaccine Sales Market

The BCG Vaccine Sales Market is primarily segmented into two different types, the Immune BCG and the Therapy BCG.

Major Geographical Regions of Global BCG Vaccine Sales Market

Based on the region, the Global Market of the BCG Vaccine Sales includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Insights

The Global BCG Vaccine Sales Market size is said to increase convincingly to 65.92 Million USD by the year 2025. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%, which is more than its projected value for the generation of revenue during its forecast period, is estimated. The Global BCG Vaccine Sales Market was recorded to be moving on a higher positive side of 45.5 Million USD in the year 2017, with income more than its forecasted value. In this study, the base year considered is 2017, and 2018 to 2025 has been considered the forecast period to estimate the size of the market for the Global BCG Vaccine Sales Market.

One of the primary factors that have been a constant source of growth of BCG Vaccine is the growing demand for it in developing countries. Continents of North America and Europe have already been the major markets of the growth of the BCG Vaccine Sales, whereas the rise in demand for the BCG Vaccine in the South Asian Countries is contributing to the growth of the industry.

Recently, the Asia Pacific has held the largest share of the BCG Vaccine Sales Market as it recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during its forecasted period in the year 2017. The continent of Africa follows them with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during its forecasted period in the year 2017.

