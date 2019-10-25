/EIN News/ -- Metso's Board of Directors has decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

Metso Corporation’s stock exchange release on October 25, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. EEST

Metso's Board of Directors has decided on the payment of the second dividend installment for the financial year ended December 31, 2018. The dividend to be paid is EUR 0.60 per share and the decision is based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2019. The first dividend instalment of EUR 0.60 per share was paid on May 7, 2019.

The dividend shall be paid on November 5, 2019, to shareholders listed in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of October 29, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Aleksanteri Lebedeff, SVP, General Counsel, Metso Corporation, tel +358 20 484 3240



Metso Corporation





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.metso.com



Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com , twitter.com/metsogroup



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.