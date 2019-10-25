Zoledronic Acid Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Zoledronic Acid Market

Zoledronic acid, or also most commonly known as zoledronate, is a medicated drug that is primarily used for the treatment of numerous bone diseases. These bone diseases include Paget’s disease of bone, bone breakdown due to cancer, high blood calcium due to cancer, and osteoporosis. The Zoledronic acid is given by injecting into the vein. Some of the common side effects of Zoledronic acid include joint pain, high blood pressure, tiredness, diarrhea, and fever. The Zoledronic acid can also have some serious side effects, including the low blood calcium, kidney problems, and osteonecrosis of the jaw. The Zoledronic acid should not be used during pregnancy as it may result in harm to the baby. The Zoledronic acid blocks the osteoclast cells, which helps in decreasing the breakdown of bones.

Zoledronic acid was found and patented in the year 1986. The Zoledronic acid was first approved by the United States of America in the year 2001 and is on the list of essential medicines of the World Health Organization (WHO). The Zoledronic has been rated as one of the most effective medicines. Zoledronic acid is also very cost-efficient, which costs between 5.73 USD and 26.80 USD.

Market Segmentation of the World Zoledronic Acid Market

The World Zoledronic Acid Market has primarily been segmented into five major parts that include, The Type 1 Zoledronic Acid, Type 2 Zoledronic Acid, Type 3 Zoledronic Acid, Type 4 Zoledronic Acid and the Type 5 Zoledronic Acid.

The Zoledronic Acid is primarily applied in case of treatment of hypercalcemia or commonly known as high blood calcium level, which has been observed to be emerging with cancer. The Zoledronic Acid is also used during the process of chemotherapy to treat the bone problems at the time of cancer. The use of Zoledronic Acid is also used in case of other types of cancer such as breast cancer and lungs cancer.

The Zoledronic Acid belongs to the bisphosphonates class of drugs that help in reducing the high blood calcium level by minimizing the amount of release of calcium from the bones into the blood. The Zoledronic Acid also works as a catalyst that slows the breakdown of bones from cancer to prevent bone fractures.

Major Geographical Regions of the World Zoledronic Acid Market

Based on the region, the World Market of the Zoledronic Acid Market includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry News

The World market size of Zoledronic Acid is expected to proliferate as compared to 2018 with an impressive CAGR. Zoledronic Acid Market is expected to reach its expected value by its forecasted period in the year 2024.

