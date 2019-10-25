Microbial Fuel Cell Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Microbial Fuel Cell Market

Looking at the ongoing energy crisis, any source of potential renewable energy cannot be ignored by human species. The increasing demand for the microbial fuel cell is proving the last statement. A microbial fuel cell works through a bio-electrical system where bacterias help to produce electrical energy. They oxidize and reduce the present organic molecules. The microbial fuel cell is nothing but a fuel cell where the chemical energy is transformed into electrical energy using oxidation and reduction reaction. The key point which differentiates between a normal fuel cell and a microbial cell is the latter depends on the living biocatalysts for the movement of electrons.

Currently, the human species is suffering from the energy crisis and continues environmental degradation; the microbial fuel cell has the potential solution for both of the problems. The microbial fuel cell is extensively used in wastewater management. They convert the organic matter present in the waste-water into electrical energy. As a result, the microbial fuel cell can be used in the treatment of agricultural, industrial, and municipal waste-water. This small invention even potentially helps human beings for longer survival.

As the microbial cell generates energy from the use of microorganisms, it will be helpful to counter environmental contaminants like reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide, waste-water, and can produce a renewable energy source.

Market Segmentation of World Microbial Fuel Cell Industry

Type, Application, and Regions can segment the Microbial Fuel Cell Market.

Type segmentation of Microbial Fuel Cell Market includes Mediator Microbial Fuel Cell and Mediator-free Microbial Fuel Cell.

As Mediator Microbial Fuel Cell technology is older, most of the world is still using this technology while developed countries are gradually approaching towards its counterpart.

By Application the Microbial Fuel Cell Market can be segmented into Power Generation, Brewery Wastewater Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Biosensor, Desalination, Hydrogen Production, and others.

Among them, the wastewater treatment is emerging as the market leader in terms of market share while the power generation has a good scope of improvement due to the ongoing energy crisis.

Geographical Market Segmentation of World Microbial Fuel Cell Industry

The geographical market segmentation of Microbial Fuel Cell Market includes regions like Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the focused countries are Mexico, Italy, Spain, Australia, Korea, Belgium, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Germany, the UK, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, China,the USA, Canada, Brazil, Japan, France, Netherlands, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

As a region, North America is leading the industry by a fair margin. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the 2019-2024 period.

Current News from the World Microbial Fuel Cell Industry

The biggest barrier the commercialization of MFC was its cost. The cost of the components is significantly higher, and on the contrary, the efficiency is quite low as compared to other available energy sources. To improve efficiency, scientists are experimenting with a new reactor design and various electrode materials. The current review states that the efficiency of MFC is improving and hopefully, in the next couple of years, humankind will get a new abundant renewable energy source.

