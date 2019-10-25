Bridgestone Holds Opening Ceremony for New Construction and Mining Vehicle Radial Tire Factory in Thailand

Tokyo (October 25, 2019) -- Bridgestone Specialty Tire Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, held an opening ceremony for its new factory for radial tires for construction and mining vehicles in Thailand on October 24, 2019. The opening ceremony was attended by executives as well as members of the Board of Investment, Thailand, Rayong Province, and Japanese Embassy.

Bridgestone Group has developed an operating base and network in Thailand through its 53 years of business in this country. The addition of this new factory to this network will enable the company to make greater contributions to economic and industrial development in Thailand. The new factory will function as the first factory producing radial tires for construction and mining vehicles in an Asian country other than Japan, and has thus been positioned as one of the company's global supply bases.

The opening of the new factory will make it possible for the Bridgestone Group to construct a production and supply system that can furnish flexible responses to medium- to long-term changes in demand.

"We will strive to contribute to Thailand and local communities by developing high-quality and high-value-add tires for our customers based on Bridgestone Group's mission 'Serving Society with Superior Quality'," said Masahiro Higashi, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation, during the opening event.

Bridgestone Group is committed to developing systems that will enable it to supply high-quality products matched to customer needs in a timely manner while responding appropriately to changes in demand.

Overview of New Factory