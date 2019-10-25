Ice Maker Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The ice makers primarily use to produce ice from normal water. The ice maker can be a freezer present in the refrigerator, a standalone device for producing ice, consumer device, or an industrial appliance for large scale output. The ice maker is commonly known as an ice generator and ice machine. The machine includes an evaporator, a compressor, a throttle valve, and a condenser. It comes with several sizes, and consumers can own according to the requirement. Recently, it has seen that the consumer sectors are growing like never before.

The increasing demand in sectors like genetic engineering, biochemistry, microbiology, and biotech laboratories for storing biological samples forced the industry to produce more ice makers. Moreover, the rise of fast-food chains owing to a significant increase in disposable income and sedentary lifestyle has the major reason behind the increasing demand.

Currently, the global Ice Maker Market stands at 4.35 billion USD in 2018. The forecast suggests that the industry will show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2019-2024. The market share is expected to reach 6.16 billion USD by 2024.

Market Segmentation of World Ice Maker Industry

The global Ice Maker Market can be segmented by product types, by end-use sectors, and by regions.

The product type includes an ice cube maker, ice nugget maker, ice flake maker, and others. Among these, the ice cube maker is expected to remain at the top of the chart in terms of market share due to a huge increase in demand from multiple foodservice organizations and restaurants.

By end-use sectors, the Ice Maker Market can be segmented into retail, healthcare, food service, residential, and others. Due to the increase in the consumption of fast food, the foodservice sector holds the largest share in the market and expected to remain so in the forecast period.

Geographical Market Segmentation of World Ice Maker Industry

The geographical segmentation of global Ice Maker Market covers regions like North America, APAC, Latin America, and Europe.

Some of the focused countries are Japan, Germany, Italy, the US, Canada, France, Spain, the UK, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, China, India, and Eastern Europe.

In the global level, the United States of America emerged as the biggest importer of ice maker followed by France, Germany, the UK, and Canada while China (PRC) become the largest importing country for ice maker followed by Mexico, Italy and South Korea.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Current Happenings in the World Ice Maker Industry

In an interesting development, one lady found that her ice maker in Samsung fridge was not working properly just after a few weeks. So the lady complained and replaced the ice maker, but after some days the same happened to her. She, again and again, replaced the same but nothing worked out. She finally filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, but to her surprise, there are 4000-5000 others, who were facing the same problem. Samsung refused any negotiation and facing the lawsuit.

