BOPET Films Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

A new market study, titled "Discover Global BOPET Films Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Introduction

Global BOPET Films Market

BOPET stands for biaxially oriented polyester. BOPET packaging films are the oriented films that are used for the packaging of products in a wide variety of end-use industries like electrical and electronics, food and beverages, and many more. The performance of the industry has been growing from strength to strength in the current times. One of the primary reasons for the robust performance of the BOPET Films Market includes the increase in demand for packaging, which increases the shelf life of a product.

A wide range of micro and macro factors come into the picture, which influences the performance of the BOPET Films Market. In the last few years, the industry has seen a growth in its demand by almost 6.7 percent per annum. It is expected that the demand for the industry will increase during the forecasted period as well. The strong demand for the market offerings in China and India has accelerated the performance of the industry in the current times. This trend is likely to continue in the future.

A thorough assessment of the BOPET Films Market has been conducted to get a detailed insight into its growth potential. A wide range of analytical tools has been used to capture the competitive intensity, market trends, dynamics, threats, obstacles, and opportunities that exist in the global market setting. The assessment has been done at the regional level as well as at the global level so that comprehensive knowledge of the industry can be presented. The profile of every market player has been critically evaluated, as well.

Major market segments

In order to understand the industry thoroughly, it is necessary to identify its various segments and sub-segments. The BOPET Films Market can be segmented on the basis of the product type, application, and geographical areas. The product segment of the market comprises of Universal Film, Electrical Insulating Film, Laminating Film, and Capacitator Film. The application segment of the market has a number of sub-segments like covering over the paper, insulating paper, solar, marine and aviation applications, insulating material, electronic and acoustic application, and science. The main geographical regions where the industry has a presence include Europe, USA, India, South East Asia, and China.

Overview of geographical segmentation

The BOPET Films market has a strong presence in different geographical regions. A wide range of market environmental factors come into play that influences the demand and growth of the industry in various geographical areas. In the North American market, the major demand is likely to come from the United States of America during the forecasted period. Similarly, the demand from Canada is also expected to expand in the near future. China is a key geographical segment, which is one of the leading producers as well as consumers of the BOPET packaging films. The high demand for market offerings in the Asian market is expected to contribute to the growth of the industry.

Latest market news

Dupont Teijin, an established business in the BOPET Films industry, has made significant progress in chemical recycling. The unique process enables the company to transform the waste into a variety of innovative BOPET films, which can be used for different purposes. The application of the recycled content is a critical element of the firm’s circular economy strategy.

