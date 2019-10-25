Arabic Gum Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Arabic Gum Market

Arabic Gum is found in a number of food items such as cake, ice cream, candies, and soft drinks. It is basically a type of plant-derived fiber which can be referred to as edible glue. This natural thickening agent is gaining a lot of popularity in different parts of the globe as it helps to hold different ingredients together. The Arabic Gum Market has been showcasing a decent performance in different parts of the world. It is likely to continue growing during the forecasted period.

In recent times, the popularity and overall demand for Arabic Gum have been increasing. One of the main reasons for the constructive performance of the Arabic Gum Market is the high demand for the thickening agent for the production of food products and confectionery treats. It has been estimated that by the year 2025, the market is likely to grow to approximately USD 476 million. A steady growth might take place due to the growing application of Arabic gum, and the rise in the preference of customers towards natural products.

A thorough assessment of the Arabic Gum market has been conducted so that the potential of the market to expand at the global level can be determined. Some of the main elements that have been captured include the opportunities and threats that arise in the market environment. In addition to these elements, the key market drivers and dynamics have also been identified and evaluated thoroughly. The competitive landscape of the industry has been analyzed as it could have a direct influence on the growth potential of the market.

Major market segments

The global Arabic Gum market can be segmented on the basis of the source, existing form, application, and geographical region. The subcategories of the market on the basis of the source include Senegalia Senegal and Vachellia Seyal. The classification n the basis of the existing form can be further divided into Granular Gum Arabic and Powdered Gum Arabic. The market offerings have applications in various areas such as the food industry, the printing industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The different regional segments of the Arabic Gum market include the United States of America, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and many more.

Regional overview of the industry

The Arabic Gum market has made aa strong presence in different parts of the globe. The demand of the market offerings is on the rise which has strengthened its performance at the global level. The main regions where the market is well-known include North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. In each of these regions different factors come into play that influences the performance of the industry. The rising demand for Arabic gum in emerging economies is accelerating the performance of the market. The market is considered to be extremely lucrative as the global demand in both developing and developed nations is higher than the supply.

Latest industry news

Nexira brand, which is known as the world leader in the Arabic Gum market, has strengthened its position in the Indian market. Recently the company made the announcement that its new sprat-dying tower that is situated in Marudur, Tamil Nadu, will be fully operational. So, it would contribute to serve all its Indian customers.

