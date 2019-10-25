E-recruitment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

October 25, 2019

Human Resources management is a very important part of any company or industry. This team handles every workforce related process starting from hiring to exit processes. With the talent pool widening beyond belief and hiring made global, identifying the right talent amidst a large number of applications become a challenge. This is why the E-recruitment market is posed for exceptional growth in the future. This is the process of using internet and the World Wide Web to source, interview and hire new talent.

The main advantage of the E-recruitment process is the affordability of the same. Sourcing, assessing and hiring are comparatively very cheaper than face-to-face processes. Also, this saves people time and effort needed to meet and conduct hiring sessions. Global organizations hire people from different parts of the world. Online recruitment hence makes so much more sense. Organizations wanting to project themselves as smart and forward to potential employees also use latest technologies and software for their hiring needs.

This E-recruitment market study report talks about the latest techniques in the e-hiring process and the advantages and the disadvantages of the same. The report goes on to identify government policies at present and in the future to affect the market conditions and the different market dynamics that both affect and improve the market status. This report considers the years between 2019 and 2026 to be forecast periods and analyzes the market for values like CAGR, sales and revenue, and growth rate.

Global E-recruitment Market Key Players :

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Market Segmentation

There are two kinds of recruitments that people opt for in the E-recruitment market – fulltime and part time. Full time employees are hired as regular workers and are a part of the company. The part time people are either chosen for a limited period of time or they work only for restricted hours in a day. There are so many areas where these e-hiring processes are used successfully. Accounting, financial, clerical, computing, engineering, managerial, nursing, catering, etc. are some areas where people are recruited with the help of the internet. The areas that will create the biggest demand for these processes are identified in the report.

Regional Analysis

Regions like Southeast Asia, India, Europe, USA, China, and Japan are a part of this study and the demand and supply of E-recruitment tools and software are discussed in detail. The competitive landscape that these regions create to different key players is analyzed too. The report talks about manufacturing sites of these key players in these regions, their production capacity, and their sales/distribution channels. The consumption and growth rate of these regions are also identified and the production and revenue forecast is done. The sub-markets in these regions and their scopes for growth are also talked about.

Industry News

In September 2019, Olivia Tay, a well-known HR figure in Singapore with the National Healthcare Group spoke about how their hiring process will become completely E-recruitment in the next twelve months of time.

