Perfect Choice Exteriors is proud to be associated with veterans this holiday season

Led by Lee Triplett, Perfect Choice Exteriors is the top contractor in Creve Coeur, IL

/EIN News/ -- Peoria, IL, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years ago, Perfect Choice Exteriors surprised veterans with Christmas gifts. Dubbed holiday Miracle, the company went door-to-door appreciating veterans for the good work they have done for the country. Perfect Choice believes that veterans are an integral part of the nation’s pride, and that, all patriotic citizens must help them live a happy and comfortable life. These gifts were meant to remind veterans that they are loved, and that their efforts will never be forgotten. Since the holiday miracle veteran’s gift giveaways, the company has engaged in many other initiatives to help veterans, and give them a reason to smile.

Giving veterans a reason to smile is in alignment with the company’s culture of excellence and 100% customer satisfaction. Perfect Choice Exteriors service quality is always geared towards putting a smile on the customer’s face. The company has perfected the art of home renovation and improvements. Some of the services that it offers include Bathtub installations, roofing, window repair and installations, and sidings. The company is proud to have more than 12,000 satisfied clients since its inception, and the list of satisfied clients keeps growing.

Perfect Choice Exteriors, led by the experienced Lee Triplett, now ranks on the 2019 QR Top 500 List.

To serve clients even better, the company helps customers’ access credit for their home improvement projects. This has seen it consistently win a top-rated review by multiple national reviewers. The company has also invested in a highly qualified and motivated team of installers. Besides doing a good job with installations, they also clean up after their installation jobs. This has endeared them to the company’s clients.

Perfect Choice Exteriors is a company you can trust for all your installation works.

To learn more about their services, you can call them on (309) 698-5735. You can also visit their offices at 402 S. Main Street Creve Coeur IL 61610. Or visit them at https://www.perfectchoiceexteriors.com/



