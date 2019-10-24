When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 23, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 23, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sulfites Company Name: Peekay International Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Peekay International Inc. 56 12 56th Street, Maspeth, NY is recalling its 7 ounce and 14 ounce packages of “SWAN DRY APRICOT” and “KESHAV DRY APRICOT” food treats because they contained undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled “SWAN DRY APRICOT” and “KESHAV DRY APRICOT” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The products come in a 7 ounce, clear plastic package and 14 ounce, clear plastic package. The UPC code for the “KESHAV DRY APRICOT” 7 ounce package is 4386423302 and the UPC code for the 14 ounce package is 4386423303. The UPC code for the “SWAN DRY APRICOT” 7 ounce package is 4386413302 and the UPC code for the 14 ounce package is 4386413303.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 14 ounce packages of “KESHAV DRY APRICOT” which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit serve reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the “KESHAV DRY APRICOT” revealed they contained 109 milligrams per serving.

Consumers who have purchased the 7 ounce or 14 ounce packages of “SWAN DRY APRICOT” and/or “KESHAV DRY APRICOT” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Swati Narsinghani at 718-784-4776.

Original Press Release