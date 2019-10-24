iSatori Launches L-Carnitine Fat Loss Drink Mix at Walmart

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New L-Carnitine liquid supplement beverage that supports fat loss is now available at approximately 3,700 Walmart stores, making the keto-friendly product easily accessible for millions looking for a healthy lifestyle drink.

iSatori, a division of FitLife Brands (OTC Pink: FTLF), launched its L-Carnitine fat loss liquid keto drink mix this week at 3,700 Walmart stores throughout the United States. L-Carnitine is an amino acid that helps the body turn fat into fuel and plays a critical role in energy production. iSatori’s liquid L-Carnitine drink mix is a delicious and healthy way to help convert fat into energy, and it contains no calories, no stimulants, and no gluten.

“We are very excited about the launch of our Mixed Berry liquid L-Carnitine in the weight management section of approximately 3,700 Walmart locations throughout the country. iSatori is dedicated to delivering the highest quality active nutrition products for building a better body and living a stronger, healthier and fuller life,” said FitLife Brands CEO, Dayton Judd. “Our focus is health and fitness, and we are dedicated to providing busy, hard-working Americans with healthy lifestyle choices that help them meet their goals.”

About FitLife Brands:

FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company markets over 80 different dietary supplements through more than 25,000 domestic retail locations as well as online. For more information about the company and its products, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

