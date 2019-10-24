Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report third quarter 2019 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results and to provide a corporate update.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 8998299. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Sarepta Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call." The conference call will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is at the forefront of precision genetic medicine, having built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and more recently in gene therapies for Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy diseases (LGMD), MPS IIIA, Pompe and other CNS-related disorders, totaling over 20 therapies in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. Sarepta is fueled by an audacious but important mission: to profoundly improve and extend the lives of patients with rare genetic-based diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com .

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investors:

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052

iestepan@sarepta.com



Media:

Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566

tsorrentino@sarepta.com



