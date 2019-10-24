Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.nclhltdinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.
About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce eleven additional ships through 2027.
|Investor Relations and Media Contacts
|Andrea DeMarco
|(305) 468-2339
InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com
