Rudy Adrian's Ambient Music Album, WOODLANDS, Explores a Forest of Sounds and Spaces with Synth, Wood Flute and Vocals

WOODLANDS is New Zealand-based artist Rudy Adrian's sixth release with Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR.

Rudy Adrian’s newest atmospheric album on Spotted Peccary Music hit #1 on Amazon’s Ambient Music Chart in its presale phase; it is now available in all formats.

With nature inspiring an inspired New Zealand botanist, Adrian isn't afraid to explore some of the darker sides of nature... An ambient record with many moods…” — Midwest Record Recap

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experimental and original, the music of Rudy Adrian is always an adventure. With his latest release, WOODLANDS, Adrian has created a moving, ambient electronic impression of the wild forests and planted parks of Dunedin, NZ. His music is often likened to that of Brian Eno, Tangerine Dream, and Jean-Michel Jarre, and yet Adrian is wholly-unique in his ability to capture his greatest inspiration -- the stunning natural spaces in his home country of New Zealand -- in a deep and listenable way. Woodlands is available in all formats on October 25, 2019; visit the official Spotted Peccary Music product page for all links: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/woodlands/

Woodlands' 13 deep and enchanting tracks naturally continue the artistic thread from Adrian’s two previous Spotted Peccary releases, Atmospheres and Coastlines. Stirring atmospherics, natural ambiances and delicate synthscapes slowly evolve and drift through a forest of mystical moods and sacred spaces, creating a timeless work of textural electronic beauty. The album is filled with the slowly evolving melodies, harmonically-rich textures, subtle ambiances, otherworldly vocal effects, and sublime moments that listeners have come to expect from a Rudy Adrian album; fans of Rudy’s previous works will recognize the Baroque flute of Nick Prosser on the track “Deep Within Forbidden Mountains.” Infused with the essence of wind, distant water, and the echoes of life, the mysterious music of Woodlands renders a deep and tranquil soundtrack; a serene reflection of long walks within wooded wonderlands where scattered light filters through the spreading boughs of forest trees.

Midwest Record Recap reviewed the album, making the connection to Eno, and adding “With nature inspiring an inspired New Zealand botanist, Adrian isn't afraid to explore some of the darker sides of nature veering away from airier sides of the new age takes on this. An ambient record with many moods…”

Music and nature have always gone hand-in-hand for the multi-talented Adrian. He began making electronic music while studying Forestry Science at New Zealand’s University of Canterbury, and in the following years at the University of Otago while completing a degree in Botany. The natural world continues to be a common thread in Adrian's music through the exploration of sonic landscapes, where melody and rhythm play a secondary role to the textures created by synthesizers, wood flutes and the human voice. Woodlands is Rudy Adrian’s sixth release on the Spotted Peccary Label. His previous label releases include the immensely popular MoonWater, Desert Realms, Distant Stars, Atmospheres and Coastlines.

Adrian shares insights on the making of the album, noting that “all the music on Woodlands was created using a Yamaha SY77 synthesiser, and in some cases a Kurzweil K2000R sampler was additionally employed. A very small number of samples originate from Kit Watkins’ collection of sounds on Q-Up Arts Ambient Realms CD. Except for the two live improvisations, the music on this album was arranged as sequenced MIDI notes. I use Mark of the Unicorn’s Performer 2.31+ software on a one-megabyte Apple Macintosh Plus computer. Some vocal overdubs were done with Avid Technology’s Pro Tools sound design software at Taylormade Media.”

Woodlands is available physically as a CD in an artful 6-panel digipak with booklet designed by Daniel Pipitone; mastered by Howard Givens, the album is also available in high-quality digital formats including 24-BIT Audiophile, CD Quality Lossless, MP3 and on most streaming platforms. Visit the official Spotted Peccary product page for links to this relaxing album: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/woodlands/.

For review copies, interview requests, or images, please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music; mobile: 310-560-8390, or, e-mail: beth@spottedpeccary.com

Tracklist:

1 Postcard from Karnak (remix)(03:58)

2 Deep Within Forbidden Mountains (remix)(04:52)

3 Fields in Evening Light (remix)(05:47)

4 Treetops (05:13)

5 Woodlands (04:55)

6 Moonrise (remix) (04:02)

7 Autumn in a Forest Glade (06:04)

8 Dancing Shadows (02:26)

9 Under a Sheltering Tree (remix)(07:20)

10 Hidden Pond (04:11)

11 Lantern Walk (03:39)

12 Stars Between Boughs (09:09)

13 Three Views of a Japanese Garden, Part 1 (05:24)

About Rudy Adrian:

Rudy Adrian is an ambient musician from Dunedin, New Zealand. In October 2019, he released his sixth album, Woodlands, on Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR. Working in styles ranging from beatless atmospheric music to heavily sequenced electronica, Adrian has released over a dozen albums, as well as producing soundtracks for television as a sound engineer for Taylormade Media. He is also one of the hosts of a radio programme specialising in ambient music on the Dunedin campus radio station, Radio One. Adrian's albums form two distinct series: "Atmospheric Works" and "Sequencer Sketches." His albums have included collaborations with New Zealand flautist Nick Prosser and Dutch keyboardist Ron Boots. Adrian has toured New Zealand and the United States, presenting works in a variety of venues ranging from concert halls to planetaria. Visit www.rudyadrian.magix.net for a complete biography and discography.

About Spotted Peccary Music:

Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary has been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 160 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.

Links:

Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/woodlands/

Woodlands unboxing video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2f4D7MqAGY

Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/

NEW on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/spottedpeccary

Watch the "unboxing" of Woodlands by Rudy Adrian; new release on October 25, 2019, via Spotted Peccary Music.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.