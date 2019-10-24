Beyond Air™ Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Call scheduled for Wednesday, November 6 at 4:30pm Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN CITY, N.Y. and REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, November 6 and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast Wednesday, November 6 @ 4:30pm ET Domestic: 855-327-6837 International: 631-891-4304 Passcode: 13691695 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136733

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System that uses NO generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The Beyond Air NO Delivery System can generate up to 400 ppm of NO for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for lower respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and severe lung infections such as nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .

CONTACT

Steven Lisi, Chief Executive Officer

Beyond Air, Inc.

slisi@beyondair.net

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(646) 597-6989



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.